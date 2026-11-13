The Ghana Armed Forces has defended the support provided to Sandra Baafi Boateng, a victim of a recruitment stampede

The military stated it spent approximately GH¢113,800 on Sandra's medical care across two hospitals,

Sandra's sister began training at the Army Recruit Training School under a scheme offering recruitment to relatives of affected victims

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The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has pushed back against claims that it neglected Sandra Baafi Boateng, one of the victims of the military recruitment stampede, releasing a detailed account of the medical and financial support it says has been extended to her and her family since November 2025.

The Ghana Armed Forces pushes back against claims that it neglected Sandra Baafi Boateng, one of the victims of last year's military recruitment stampede. Credit: Nancy Agyenim Boateng

Source: Facebook

The statement outlines medical expenditure of approximately GH¢113,800 across two hospitals, as well as a GH¢30,000 cash presentation to Sandra's mother at a ceremony on October 28, 2026, at the General Headquarters Public Affairs Conference Hall in Accra.

The response came amid reports of Sandra's bedridden state going viral.

Sandra, 25, sustained a severe head injury during the stampede at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on November 12, 2025.

She was subsequently admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where she remained until February 26, 2026.

The military estimates her treatment bill at KATH at approximately GH¢85,000, which it said was being settled.

Following a Ministry of Defence delegation visit on February 20, 2026, her family requested a transfer to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The GAF arranged an air medical evacuation, with a military medical team transporting her from Kumasi to Accra on February 26. At the time of transfer, Sandra was described as semi-conscious but responsive to pain.

About Sandra Baafi Boateng admission at 37 hospital

Her eight-month admission at the 37 Military Hospital, running from February 26 to October 28, 2026, was costed at GH¢28,800, calculated at GH¢120 per day.

During her stay, she received physiotherapy, dietetic care and palliative support. The hospital's Therapy and Wellness team also offered assistance to her mother.

A medical assessment conducted on March 8, 2026, indicated that Sandra's condition had not changed significantly following the transfer. After her discharge in October, her family asked to return to Kumasi.

The military offered transportation via a military ambulance, but her mother declined, requesting an airlift instead. When air transport could not be arranged at the time, the family opted to travel using the National Ambulance Service.

At the October 28 ceremony, Sandra's mother received GH¢30,000 in financial assistance and an air bed to support her daughter's care at home.

The family declined a wheelchair, stating they already possessed one. Senior officers present included the Director-General of Human Resource, Director-General of Religious Affairs, Director of Military Police, and the Director of Discipline, among others.

Prayers and counselling were offered to the parents of two victims discharged from the 37 Military Hospital.

The GAF also confirmed that Sandra's sister, Mercy Bioh, is currently undergoing training at the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, under a scheme designed to extend recruitment opportunities to family members of those affected by the stampede.

The military affirmed that the 4th Military Hospital in Kumasi remains available to provide continued medical care to Sandra following her return home.

Sandra Boateng's mother appeals to Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Boateng's mother appealed to Ibrahim Mahama for financial assistance amid her daughter's health battles.

She also detailed the lack of support from the government concerning her daughter's well-being and medical treatment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh