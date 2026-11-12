Rabiatu Wesoamu Jemimah graduated as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the UPSA Law School class of 2026 with First Class Honours

She had only recently enrolled at the Ghana School of Law for her pre-bar training when she suddenly passed away

She was confirmed dead at 8PM on Thursday, November 11, 2026, after a short illness at a hospital in Accra

Friends and family of deceased eulogised her in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Rabiatu Wesoamu Jemimah, the Overall Best Graduating Student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School class of 2026, has died, just weeks after earning the highest recognition in her academic journey.

She was confirmed dead at 8PM on Thursday, November 11, 2026, at a hospital in Accra.

UPSA Law School valedictorian, Rabiatu Wesoamu Jemimah, passes away. Photo credit: Rabiatu Wesoamu Jemimah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A family source told YEN.com.gh that Rabiatu was initially admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but had to be transferred to a facility at Lakeside after Korle Bu ran out of oxygen.

The cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed.

Rabiatu's brilliant academic journey cut short

Rabiatu had only recently stood before her peers and faculty at the first session of UPSA Law School's 18th Congregation on September 25, 2026, where she graduated with First Class Honours.

On that day, she received two major awards: the Overall Best Graduating Student honour and the Best Graduating Evening Student award, marking her as one of the most distinguished graduates in the institution's history.

Her achievements were not limited to academia. In 2019, she represented Miss Galaxy Ghana in pageantry, earning recognition well beyond the lecture hall.

Following her graduation from UPSA, she had enrolled at the Ghana School of Law's GIMPA campus to begin pre-bar training, the final stage before sitting the National Bar examinations.

Watch Rabiatu being crowned the overall best graduating law student at the first session of UPSA Law School's 18th Congregation on Facebook below:

Tributes pour in for Rabiatu Jemimah

News of her passing has sent shockwaves through her academic community, with many struggling to reconcile the loss with how recently she had been celebrated.

Friends and colleagues who spoke exclusively to YEN.com.gh painted a portrait of a woman whose warmth matched her intellect.

Phyllis Marfo Ayeh, a former SRC President of the GIMPA Law School and close friend of the late Jemimah, disclosed that the two had been in contact just a day before her death.

She added that they had been actively making plans for their call to the Ghana Bar.

"Very selfless, kind, big heart, loving. She'd always compliment me, cheer me on, and be there for you. She was just an extremely sweet girl. She was every good thing in a friend, and that's why I still can't believe she's gone. We had plans for our call to the bar shoot and plenty of outings. I'm well broken," Phyllis told YEN.com.gh.

Bernard Kwaku Owusu, the immediate past SRC President of the UPSA Law School, also paid tribute, recalling how Jemimah had played a hands-on role in securing sponsorship for the student body's week celebration.

He further promised to organise a vigil together with his friends in honour of the late Rabiatu.

"Rabiatu was the true definition of 'beauty with brains'. She was very free spirited, jovial and always willing to help anyone. She was very humble and associated with everyone without discrimination. Whenever she sees a problem, she looks for practical ways to solve it. I will really try my best to organise a vigil for her together with some friends," he told YEN.com.gh.

UMaT student dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of Emma, a third-year University of Mines and Technology student who died in a motorcycle accident near Tarkwa Senior High School.

The Logistics and Transport student’s passing has left the university community mourning. Details of the accident and Emma’s full name have not been made public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh