The mother of a young lady who became a victim of the stampede during a military recruitment exercise has shared her frustration

Mercy Boateng lamented that she was not getting the necessary support from the state to ensure her daughter gets adequate treatment

Netizens who reacted to the video have appealed to the government and well-meaning Ghanaians to ensure Sandra Boateng gets help

The mother of Sandra Boateng, a graduate nurse who sustained life-threatening injuries during a military recruitment exercise in the Ashanti Region, has spoken about her daughter’s condition.

Speaking to Angel FM, the elderly woman, who sounded distraught, opened up on her daughter's predicament, stating that she was unable to do anything on her own.

She also spoke about the lack of support from the government, explaining how her attempts to reach an unnamed minister of state proved futile.

"The minister no longer picked my calls, and the thing is that if not because my daughter is in this condition, I would not bother getting into contact with the minister. But this is the situation now. Is this fair? We have been neglected."

Mercy Boateng, enveloped in sorrow, expressed optimism that with the necessary treatment, her daughter would get better.

She then appealed to the business mogul and the brother of the President, Ibrahim Mahama, to come to the aid of her ailing daughter.

"Please, I want to appeal to Ibrahim Mahama to come to our aid and help us. Ghanaians should help us because I know that my daughter can get the treatment she deserves and get better."

Current condition of Sandra Boateng

Sandra Boateng has meanwhile been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, with her condition yet to show any improvement.

A short clip of Sandra Boateng showed her lying in bed with a Nasogastric (NG) tube inserted into her nose, primarily to assist with feeding.

Ghanaians urge government to help Sandra Boateng

Social media users who reacted to Sandra’s story have called on the state to ensure the young graduate gets help.

Emmanuel Auto Parts indicated:

"You will come back strong, dear lady. Ghana, hmm. Please, can I get her number anyway?"

Moses Addo opined:

"God help her. This is the result of leaders who don’t think about us the citizens because their children are abroad enjoying."

Anigye Wura indicated:

"Please tag the regional minister; he may be able to get her some form of help."

Sylvester Otoo Arthur:

"Ghana, please our President come in. We are begging you."

mahama4life stated:

"I always say this... Only God can save... we should rather focus on God than everything on this earth."

Elisha Johnson:

"This is sad. I hope the government does something about this."

Brother of El-Wak victim rejects military slot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the brother of the late Priscilla Afia Larbi, one of six victims who died during the El-Wak stampede, has rejected the chance to join the military.

She explained that he does not meet the requirements of the Ghana Armed Forces and therefore cannot take the opportunity.

He, however, added that he would rather give the military slot to their little sister.

