Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the recently passed Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, kicking against criminalization of gay rights

He described such legislation as a dangerous precedent that no civilised parliament should adopt, as it effectively turns identity into a crime

His comments follow the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill by Ghana’s Parliament on May 31, 2026

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The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has strongly criticised provisions in Ghana’s newly passed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

He argued that laws which criminalise individuals based on their sexual orientation or whom they choose to love are incompatible with modern democratic principles.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, kicks against the criminalisation of gay rights in Ghana. Photo credit: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, he stated that such legislation does not protect society but rather targets a specific group of people and renders their existence criminal.

Afenyo-Markin, whose is the MP for Efutu, further warned that no parliament in the civilised world should cross what he described as a fundamental human rights line.

“A law that imprisons people for their sexual orientation or who they choose to love does not protect society. It simply selects a group of human beings and makes their existence a crime. That is a line no Parliament in the civilised world should cross,” he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Parliament passes anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

His remarks come in the wake of the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill by the Parliament of Ghana on Friday, May 31, 2026.

The legislation has sparked widespread debate both domestically and internationally over its implications for human rights and legal protections.

The development has also intensified political and public discourse, with supporters of the bill arguing it reflects cultural and family values, while critics warn it could undermine Ghana’s international standing and civil liberties.

It is not yet clear whether Afenyo-Markin’s comments represent his personal views or the official position of the Minority on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Mahama speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama had reacted to the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

Speaking at an event in the UK, the president stated that the bill has a long way to go before becoming law.

He also raised concerns about possible irregularities in Parliament’s passage of the bill, including quorum and procedural issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh