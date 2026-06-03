Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni has gained massive attention online after speaking about her LGBTQ+ identity

The Canada-based lady opened up about the ordeal she faced during her time living in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have commended Serwaa Broni for coming out

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Canada-based controversial Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni is trending online after a video of her went viral.

This comes after she posted a video on her TikTok page on June 2 showing the speech she delivered at an event held to celebrate Pride Month.

Ghanaian socialite based in Canada, Serwaa Broni, speaks on her LGBTQ identity. Photo credit: Serwaa Broni, Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Addressing a gathering, Serwaa Broni, who is a Chapter Director for PFLAG and Diversity Liaison for Rainbow Saga Alliance, reflected on her experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

She explained how growing up in Ghana, the expectation was to marry the opposite gender, adding that her true identity was suppressed by culture and religion.

Serwaa Broni described her struggles as living in emotional pain and advised people to only come out if they feel truly safe.

"Who I was naturally meant to be was long suppressed by culture, religion and society. Marrying someone of the opposite gender was the only expected path. I lived in agony for many years before slowly deciding to claim my true identity. Coming out shouldn't have to be a necessity, but it is forced upon us because our true selves are so often suppressed. My advice to anyone is simply to only come out when you feel entirely safe and ready to do so. When we raise the flag today, we are doing much more than displaying colours."

Group of people celebrating Pride Month and Parade-People marching with the rainbow LGBTQI flag in Bangkok, Thailand Photo credit: Chuchart Duangdaw/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She also expressed sorrow over Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill and called on members of the community to speak up.

"Today we still see concerning rhetoric and policies aimed at dividing us. Thank you. Sorry guys, this is really hitting me because it was only yesterday that in Ghana, they are waiting to sign a bill to criminalize people for being who they are. So I'm not just reading this, but I'm feeling it. True change requires all of us to stand side by side, challenge prejudice and build a society rooted in love and acceptance."

Watch the TikTok video of Serwaa Broni declaring her LGBTQ stance.

Serwaa Broni's LGBTQ stance generates reactions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have thrown their support behind Serwaa Broni for coming out.

Sugar stated:

"Wow, congratulations. You really spoke well."

PAULA TETTEH said:

"Thank you so much, big sis, for speaking on behalf of us. God richly bless you and may you live long."

Broni's added:

"Ohemaa, you've really done us proud, We're so proud of you for standing up for justice. Ghana is proud of you. Please keep it up."

Bagbin speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, summoned the leadership of both the Majority and Minority caucuses.

The purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on the parliamentary approval of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The directive comes in the wake of the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh