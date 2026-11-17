Several affordable car models are available brand-new in Ghana in 2026, although their prices are considerably higher than GH₵50,000

Suzuki and Hyundai are among the manufacturers offering relatively affordable new vehicles for individuals and families

Buyers can explore vehicle financing arrangements, but the amount required for an initial deposit depends on the car and lender

Buying a brand-new car in Ghana in 2026 requires a substantial budget, even for motorists interested in smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles.

Brand-new cars in Ghana: How far GH₵50,000 can go in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

While GH₵50,000 can secure some older, locally used cars, buyers looking for a completely new vehicle will generally need considerably more.

A review of vehicles advertised on Autochek Ghana shows that some of the more affordable options include models manufactured by Suzuki and Hyundai.

Cheapest brand-new cars in Ghana

The Suzuki S-Presso is among the lower-priced new vehicles advertised locally. The 2026 GL AMT model has listings starting at GH₵155,000.

The compact vehicle is designed mainly for everyday commuting and offers an alternative for motorists seeking a smaller car.

Another option is the 2026 Suzuki Swift, advertised at GH₵190,000. The hatchback provides a more conventional passenger-car design and is suitable for everyday urban transportation.

The Hyundai Grand i10 is also available, with a brand-new 2025 model advertised at GH₵193,050.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Hyundai i10 has been listed at GH₵220,570, making it another option for motorists considering a new compact vehicle.

For buyers interested in a small saloon car, the brand-new 2025 Suzuki Dzire GL has an advertised price of GH₵235,000.

The 2026 Suzuki Fronx SUV is another option, with a listing of GH₵265,450.

These are individual advertised prices rather than fixed nationwide dealership rates. Availability and prices can change.

How to purchase a new car

Ghanaians interested in purchasing these vehicles can visit recognised dealerships or compare listings on online automobile marketplaces.

Buyers can also enquire about vehicle financing arrangements that allow them to pay an initial deposit and settle the balance through scheduled instalments.

For instance, some Autochek listings advertise financing with a minimum deposit of 40% of the vehicle's price, subject to approval and the lender's conditions.

However, motorists should carefully consider interest charges, insurance, repayment periods and other associated expenses before signing an agreement.

Those working with a GH₵50,000 budget may instead consider older locally used vehicles or save towards a larger deposit.

Before making payment, buyers should confirm the vehicle's documentation, warranty coverage, final selling price and dealership credentials.

Chinese websites targeted by African car buyers

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian buyers have started exploring Chinese car websites as they search for cheaper vehicle options outside the traditional markets.

Several platforms have gained attention for listing both used and new cars, while also offering export and shipping to African countries such as Ghana.

As interest in Chinese vehicles grows, more buyers are beginning to compare these websites with popular Japanese and American car importers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh