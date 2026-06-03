10 Affordable Cars in Ghana Priced Between GH₵70,000 and GH₵120,000 in 2026

• Cars priced between GH₵70,000 and GH₵120,000 still offered Ghanaian buyers several decent options in 2026

• Buyers in Accra, Tema and Kumasi car yards focused more on fuel economy, spare parts and maintenance costs than looks

• Accra-based car dealer Ben Kwanpah advised buyers to inspect the engine, gearbox and suspension before paying

Buying a reliable car in Ghana has become more expensive in recent years, but a budget between GH₵70,000 and GH₵120,000 can still get buyers several decent options on the used-car market.

Affordable and dependable: Cars priced between GH₵70,000 and GH₵120,000 in Ghana. Image credit: jeyauto1, AOR AUTOS

Source: UGC

Within this price range, most buyers are likely to find locally used or older foreign-used vehicles, depending on the brand, model year, mileage, body condition, and mechanical state.

The key is not only to look at the selling price, but also the long-term cost of maintenance, fuel consumption, spare parts, and resale value.

One of the strongest options in this category is the Toyota Vitz. It is popular among students, workers, first-time car owners, and ride-hailing drivers because of its fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost.

Depending on the year and condition, used Toyota Vitz models can fall between GH₵70,000 and GH₵110,000.

The Kia Picanto is another affordable choice for city driving. Its compact size makes it easy to use in traffic, while its fuel economy makes it attractive to budget-conscious drivers.

Many used Picanto models are priced between GH₵75,000 and GH₵115,000.

Toyota models remain strong choices

The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most trusted cars in Ghana. Older models can be found within the GH₵80,000 to GH₵120,000 range, especially locally used versions. It is loved for its durability, easy maintenance, and strong resale value.

The Toyota Yaris also fits this budget. It offers many of the same advantages as the Vitz, including fuel economy and reliability. Depending on the model year, buyers may find used Yaris cars between GH₵85,000 and GH₵120,000.

For those who want something slightly bigger, the Honda Civic is another option. Older Civic models can sell between GH₵90,000 and GH₵120,000, depending on condition. It offers comfort, good road performance, and a stylish design.

Other affordable cars buyers can consider

The Hyundai Elantra is also common on Ghana’s roads and can be found within this price range. It offers more space than smaller hatchbacks and is suitable for young professionals and small families.

The Hyundai Accent is another practical option, with many used models selling between GH₵75,000 and GH₵110,000. It is easy to drive and relatively economical.

The Nissan Sentra is often underrated but remains a decent sedan for buyers who want space and comfort without spending too much. Some used models can be found between GH₵75,000 and GH₵110,000.

The Kia Rio is also worth considering, especially for buyers who want a small car with decent comfort. Depending on the year and condition, it can sell between GH₵80,000 and GH₵120,000.

The Chevrolet Cruze completes the list. Although its spare parts may not be as common as Toyota’s, it offers good styling and comfort for buyers who want something different.

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Before paying for any vehicle, buyers should inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, air conditioning, tyres, and documents. A trusted mechanic can help confirm whether the car is worth the price.

With careful checks, a budget of GH₵70,000 to GH₵120,000 can still get Ghanaians a practical and reliable car in 2026.

Car dealer advises buyers

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Accra-based car dealer Ben Kwanpah said buyers should not rush into purchasing a vehicle simply because it appears affordable.

He said:

"A lot of people focus on the selling price and forget to check the engine, gearbox and suspension. Sometimes the cheapest car ends up becoming the most expensive after repairs."

According to him, buyers should always inspect a vehicle with a trusted mechanic before making payment.

YEN.com.gh compiled affordable commercial trotro buses between GH₵90k and GH₵150k. Image credit: The Business & Financial Times, Adom_frames and furniture, Carxus

Source: Getty Images

Prices of some Trotro cars in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some older trotro buses remained useful for transport owners who wanted affordable commercial vehicles.

We listed models that gave drivers different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength.

The prices showed why condition and engine health mattered more than just the model name.

Source: YEN.com.gh