The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country over the weekend

The power distributor published a notice on November 26, confirming the planned outages expected to affect several communities

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in some parts of the country over the weekend starting November 28.

The power distributor issued a notice on November 26 announcing the planned maintenance and the areas to be affected for eight hours.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in some parts of the country over the weekend starting November 28. Credit: ECG

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out for up to eight hours in some affected areas.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Areas to be affected on November 29 have been informed by planned maintenance works at Asawinso Bulk Supply Point.

Affected areas are Chirano, Nambro, Subri, Anwiaso, Akyease, Kwamekrom, Bibiani, Mensin Gold Mining Company, Tanodumase, KD sreso, Nyinahin, Kuffour camp, Bayerebon, Nagole, Ntobroso, Adobewura, Akorabokrom, Agogoso, Anwiafutu, Kotokuom, Anyinamso 1&2 and surrounding areas.

This will be followed by power cuts over the course of the week starting November 30, affecting areas in the Eastern Region.

Earlier explanation for recurring dumsor

Earlier in 2026, Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

ECG announces power outages across four regions

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced scheduled and emergency power outages across four operational regions.

The exercise could leave some communities without electricity for up to eight hours, affecting parts of the Western, Eastern, Ashanti and Tema regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh