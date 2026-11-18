A man reported online to be a UK rapper has been arrested in Ireland over the death of 21-year-old Ghanaian Thomas Oduro in north London

The suspect reportedly travelled from London to Dublin and then to Dubai before authorities in the United Arab Emirates returned him to Ireland, reports say

Ghanaians on social media expressed sadness over the incident, with some lamenting the rising number of young lives lost to violence in the United Kingdom

A man reported on social media to be a UK rapper has been remanded in custody in Dublin over the death of 21-year-old Ghanaian Thomas Oduro in Tottenham, London.

A man reported to be a UK rapper is remanded in custody in Dublin over the death of 21-year-old Ghanaian Thomas Oduro in Tottenham. Photo source: Social media collect via The Sun.

Source: UGC

The young man, named by the Metropolitan Police as Thomas Oduro from Tottenham, died on Friday, November 13, 2026, after he was attacked near Lordship Lane in Haringey.

Ghanaian media outlets have described him as a 21-year-old Ghanaian national. Paramedics attended the scene, but he was pronounced dead there.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is leading the investigation, said Thomas’s family had suffered a devastating loss and were being supported by specialist officers.

Suspect travelled to Dubai before Dublin arrest

According to the Irish Times, the suspect, Dennis Adjei-Kyem, flew from Luton to Dublin a day after the incident before boarding a flight to Dubai.

United Arab Emirates authorities later returned him to Dublin. Officers from the extradition unit of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested him at a hostel in Dublin on Monday, November 16, 2026.

When told of the warrant, he reportedly said he wanted to meet his solicitor. Social media accounts, including KSS News, have identified him as UK rapper OFB Kash, although mainstream reports have not confirmed the link.

The Instagram post by KSS News, which identifies the suspect as UK rapper OFB Kash, is below.

Key suspect remanded in Dublin court

The suspect appeared before the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, where Judge Patrick McGrath remanded him in custody.

His lawyer told the court that no bail application was being made at that stage. A barrister for Ireland’s Minister for Justice argued that he should stay in custody because he has no ties to the country.

UK authorities are seeking his extradition to face several charges linked to the young man’s death, including perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article.

A further hearing has been fixed for Monday, December 7, 2026.

Reactions to Thomas Oduro’s death in London

Social media users expressed sadness over the incident and the suspect’s arrest. Many lamented the rising number of young lives lost to violence in the UK.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@elianaaforever said:

“I am so sick and tired of this 😭 when you even walk out of your house you have to watch your back. The UK is not fun, it’s scary out here 🥺 [...] the children don’t respect at all. Such a depressing place.”

@madebylaud wrote:

“What’s all these nonsense going on in the world ? but I must commend the British police service for responding swiftly to this incident.”

@whats_up_gh said:

“Eiii now de3, we’re wiping ourselves out, nipa tumtum, oooh daabi.”

4 Ghanaians lost in US within 10 months

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared details of four Ghanaians who lost their lives in violent incidents in the United States between February and November 2026.

Fred Duhoe, the ministry’s Media Relations Officer, shared the information on Facebook on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The victims were found in Georgia, New York and Illinois. One of them, Joseph Owusu, was discovered in New York on November 3, 2026, although the exact date of his death had not been confirmed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh