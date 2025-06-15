Anthony Joshua described his experience at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom with a popular Ghanaian phrase‎

The 35-year-old pugilist visited Ghana for the first time as part of efforts to support Sharaf Mahama's boxing event ‎

The event, dubbed Battle of the Beasts, earned widespread praise from fans and pundits across social media platforms

‎British boxing icon Anthony Joshua wrapped up his first-ever trip to Ghana with a single, fitting word: “Chale.”

That one expression captured the emotion, energy, and warmth he experienced throughout his short but eventful stay.

Anthony Joshua with Sharaf Mahama at the Battle of the Beasts boxing event in Bukom, Accra. Photo credit: @anthonyjoshua/X.

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua's first visit to Ghana: From arrival to Accra adventures

Joshua arrived in Accra on Friday, June 13, and from the moment he stepped off the plane at Kotoka International Airport, the love from locals was undeniable.

The former heavyweight champion wasted no time embracing the culture, and the 35-year-old showed off his unexpected flair for the Adowa dance.

With drums setting the pace, he moved with surprising rhythm, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Never one to shy away from new experiences, Joshua hopped on a power bike and rode through the streets of the capital, blending in with the locals and soaking in the atmosphere.

At one point, he was seen engaging in a lively conversation with the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Impressively, he dropped a few Twi phrases during their exchange, earning even more admiration.

When it was time to attend the main event that brought him to Ghana, Joshua didn’t hold back on the fashion front.

Clad in a deep brown Kaftan, he completed the look with a vibrant Akwaaba neck sash that proudly embraced the Ghanaian spirit.

Anthony Joshua graces Battle of the Beasts

The highlight of his visit was the Battle of the Beasts boxing event held at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom.

Anthony Joshua shows up at Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts in a two-piece kaftan. Photo credit: @anthonyjoshua/X.

Source: Twitter

The arena was packed with fans, dignitaries, and boxing lovers who gathered to witness the spectacle, per Boxing Ghana.

Joshua was in good company as he shared memorable moments with Ghana’s boxing legend Azumah Nelson and Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The event, which turned out to be a huge success, was the brainchild of Sharaf and former British boxing champion Amir Khan.

After the event, Joshua took to social media, where he simply posted: “Chale.” A short but powerful tribute that reflected just how much the trip meant to him.

In every way, Anthony Joshua’s journey through Ghana was full of joy, connection, and discovery—one that not only celebrated boxing but highlighted culture, unity, and heritage.

Source: YEN.com.gh