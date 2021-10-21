@yoofigreene, a Ghanaian gentleman on TikTok asked his girlfriend popularly known as Jane to go buy kenkey all by herself

Although Jane did very well to express herself well enough to get everything she wanted to buy, the video is cracking many Ghanaians up

Some of their hilarious comments have been gathered by YEN.com.gh for the benefit of readers

A Ghanaian young man identified on TikTok as @yoofigreene recently cracked many ribs after asking his Russian girlfriend who moved to Ghana to go buy kenkey by herself.

It was clear from the video that yoofigreene taught the pretty lady named Jane a few words which she managed to use and obtain the kenkey, fish and everything else she needed to get.

The video makes it apparent that the young lady has adapted to the Ghanaian culture pretty well and yoofigreene himself suggests that looking at the rate at which Jane is picking up, she could even stay in the country forever.

Despite the fact that Jane did really well to mention some of the Twi words to the understanding of the vendors, a lot of people still found her pronunciations hilarious.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

A lot of people seemed impressed although the video cracked them up a bit.

Below were some of their comments.

Queenzy Bills700 indicated:

Awwwwwww lyk how she's determined and learning fast. She is so cute and so funny at the same time

KojoEMma mentioned:

She said you did not teach her the useful words but damn she is so clever

Nhanah Qweku Mensah stated:

Jane is gradually becoming so fluent. You are doing well bro.

Thereal_Ama_Chichis indicated:

We need updates on how much she likes it.

