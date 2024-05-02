Armed robbers have attacked a mobile money operator in broad daylight at Tumu Zongo in the Sissala East Municipality

According to reports, the robbers attacked the shop and made away with GH¢600,000 and sprayed the shop with bullets

No one got injured in the incident; however, residents say the daylight robberies have become rampant in the area

Five unidentified armed men have reportedly carried out a robbery targeting a mobile money vendor in Tumu Zongo in the Sissala East Municipality.

The unfortunate event occurred on April 22, at approximately 16:30hrs.

Residents in Tumu say the armed robbers have become bolder

According to reports, the armed assailants, all clad in long black jackets and wielding AK 47 rifles, drove into the Zongo market on three unregistered motorcycles.

The victim of the robbery, Fuseini Issaka Quendar, a 45-year-old businessman, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the armed men forcibly entered his shop at gunpoint, compelling him and others present to lie down.

The assailants proceeded to ransack the premises, making off with GH¢600,000.00 in cash and several mobile phones.

Fuseini said following the robbery the robbers fired shots into the shop, shattering glass displays, and scaring those in the shop and in the market.

He added that one of the assailants, speaking in Mossie, had threatened to slit his throat with a machete.

Fuseini said he came out of the ordeal alive because he quickly ducked under a bench, causing the machete to strike the wooden surface instead.

After looting the shop, the armed men fired several shots into the air as they fled through the crowded Tumu lorry station, towards the St. Clares Vocational School along the Gwollu road.

Some minutes after the armed assailants had fled, traders in the market started emerging from their hideouts.

According to Fuseini, the money that was stolen belonged to maize buyers who usually do business during the weekend.

The police arrived at the scene about an hour after the robbers had fled.

The incident has since been reported to the Sissala East Police Command.

The Police say they have commenced investigations into the incident, however, an arrest is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, mobile money operators in the area have marched to the Palace of the Paramount Chief of Tumu to demand for increased security in the area or they will take their business elsewhere.

According to residents, the attack on mobile money operators and traders in the area in broad daylight has become rampant and threatens business activities in the area.

The Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive officer, Mr Fusieni Yakubu Bating, says the recent occurence has prompted an emergency security meeting to address the threat.

