Lady quickly hides under table after seeing big dancing ‘teddy bear’ in video

A young lady who could not stand the sight of a mascot at a party has got many people reacting to her action online

While some people found her act really funny, others said that it is not something to laugh about as the mascot could be a trigger

In the clip shared online, the young lady took cover under the table to prevent the mascot from seeing her

A lady got really scared at a party when she saw a human being dressed like a cartoon character dancing towards her.

In a video shared by @instablogja, she initially held onto a friend in great fear of a supposed attack. The person she held unto tried to calm her.

A lady who could not stand the sight of a mascot hid from it in a video. Photo source: @instablog9ja

She got really scared

When the mascot approached her, the lady rushed under the table to keep herself out of sight. The view stirred mixed reactions.

Onlookers at the event found an adult getting scared because of a mascot really surprising. They stood in wonder.

Stop exploiting peoples fear

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 72,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

iamswtbrown.maris said:

"Avoiding suqid game is beginning of wisdom."

theadanne said:

"She probably has a phobia for mascots. We all have things we're scared of, so making fun of her is just wrong."

official_rubyjayjay said:

"She could have phobia for them y’all should stop exploiting peoples fear."

iizzyypp2.0 said:

"Maybe e resemble her ex."

poshest_hope said:

"The way I hide when I see dogs. Omo!!!"

hendrixmrbase said:

"E get some kind fear wey person dey get from small. Wey dey transcend enter adulthood."

ansah__belle said:

"She might have had a bad experience during childhood and the trauma is still there. It's not funny, that mascot should stay away from her."

