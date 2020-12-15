Ashesi University courses, cut off points and admission requirements

If you are looking for an affordable college with quality education, Ashesi University is an excellent option. It is a private, non-profit liberal arts institution in the heart of Accra, Ghana. Ashesi University courses may be what you need to start your career.

Each year, new students join the Ashesi community and experience quality education. Photo: @Ashesi (modified by author)

This article shares insights into Ashesi University's admission and application process. New students join the Ashesi community each year and experience quality education that prepares them to thrive and be impactful leaders. If you want to join this institute, read on for further guidance.

Ashesi University courses and admission requirements

Ashesi University is known for being innovative and offering quality education. Since its inception in 2002, the school has been offering various highly marketable courses in the current job market. Check below the courses that are available at Ashesi University:

Ashesi University undergraduate courses:

The university offers the following undergraduate courses:

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Computer Science

Management Information Systems

Business Administration

Economics

Ashesi University admission requirements

The basic admission requirements for undergraduate applicants include:

Completed application form, including personal essays.

High school transcripts or report cards for at least six terms.

For WASSCE applicants, six subjects (Integrated Science, Core Math, Core English) and three electives are used to calculate your standard WASSCE score. A minimum grade of C6 is required for each subject.

IGCSE (GCE O-Level) applicants require six passes, including Mathematics, English, and Science, with at least three 'A' Level passes (with grades A-D).

International applicants can submit an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, an American/Canadian High School Diploma, a French Baccalaureate (a certified copy of the original score and a certified translated copy in English), and any other equivalent exam results approved by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

Transcripts or supporting documents submitted by international applicants must be translated into English and certified as copies of the original document(s).

International students must submit evidence of English language proficiency, including but not limited to the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).

Ghanaians wishing to transfer from other institutes to Ashesi University must provide official transcripts from each college or university attended.

The basic academic admission requirements for undergraduate engineering applicants include:

WASSCE applicants should score a C6 or better in three core subjects (Mathematics, English, and Science) and three elective subjects (including Elective Mathematics and Physics).

A-Level applicants should have three passes (A-D), including Mathematics and Physics.

IGCSE (GCE O-Level) applicants need six passes, including Mathematics, English, and Science. A grade of D or better in Further Mathematics instead of Mathematics is also acceptable.

Mathematics HL and Physics HL are expected to be competitive International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma applicants. However, Mathematics SL with a 5 or better / Mathematics HL with a 3 or better is acceptable. Similarly, Physics SL with a 5 or better / Physics HL with a 3 or better is acceptable.

Postgraduate courses

In partnership with ETH Zurich, Ashesi University offers a Masters in Mechatronic Engineering. The program was developed in collaboration with industry partners ABB, Bühler, HPW, Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Holcim, and Tetra Pak, who provide students with scholarships and career opportunities.

Ashesi University online application process

Ashesi University allows online and paper applications. For online applications, follow these steps:

Visit the Ashesi University website.

Click "Admissions."

Click "Undergraduate programs."

Click "How to Apply."

Click "Start application."

Click "Click here to open Online Application Form."

Click "Browse programs."

Choose your citizenship.

Choose a program and click "Apply now."

Click "I am a new applicant."

A screenshot of the Ashesi University course application page. Photo: id.dreamapply.com

Enter your email address.

Check for an email from Ashesi in your email inbox.

Open the email and tap "Click to register."

Enter the PIN code that popped up on the Ashesi website.

Enter your full name as it appears on your national ID or passport.

Create a strong password and click "Register."

Fill out the form and click on the checkbox above "Continue."

Click "Continue" and fill out the questions on the form.

Upload your photo and click "Submit."

Follow the prompts until you complete the application process.

Ashesi University paper application process

If you prefer to fill out a paper application:

Visit the Ashesi University website.

Click "Admissions."

Click "Undergraduate programs."

Click "How to Apply."

Click "Start application."

Tap "Download Admissions Application Form."

Download and complete the form.

Paper applications would have to be scanned and emailed to the admissions office, but note that scanned applications may delay processing and result in more information requests.

Submit your application and academic documents to:

Email (Preferred): admissions@ashesi.edu.gh

admissions@ashesi.edu.gh In-Person: Ashesi University College, 1 University Avenue, Berekuso, Ghana

Ashesi University College, 1 University Avenue, Berekuso, Ghana Post office address:

Admissions Office,

Ashesi University College

PMB CT3, Cantonments,

Accra, Ghana

What are the Ashesi University application fees?

Application fees are GH₵150 for Ghanaian nationals and $25 for international applicants. The late admissions period attracts an extra GH₵50. Attach a copy of your payment receipt to your complete application. The admissions office can only complete processing your application upon receipt of proof of payment.

How do you pay Ashesi University application fees?

You can pay online via ExpressPay using a Visa, Mastercard, Amex, or Discover. Alternatively, you can pay via MTN MoMo to the merchant's mobile number, 024 526 4831. The recipient's name should be Ashesi University College , and the reference number should be the applicant's name. You can also pay via the recommended Ashesi University bank accounts.

Ashesi University bank accounts

The university is not liable for application fee payments transferred into the wrong account or those which may, due to a bank error, not reflect in Ashesi's bank account. So, ensure you use these bank accounts:

Direct deposit/rapid transfer at any Ecobank Branch in Ghana and West Africa

Bank: Ecobank

Ecobank Branch: Osu

Osu Account name: Ashesi Admission fees

Ashesi Admission fees Account number: 02000 144 116 009 05

02000 144 116 009 05 Currency: Ghanaian Cedi

Wire Transfer from within West Africa

Bank: Ecobank, PMB CT443, Accra-Ghana

Ecobank, PMB CT443, Accra-Ghana Branch: Osu

Osu Account name: Ashesi University College

Ashesi University College Account number: 02010 144 116 009 01

02010 144 116 009 01 SWIFT code: ECOCGHAC

ECOCGHAC Currency: US Dollar

International Payments (all other countries)

Bank: Ecobank, PMB CT443, Accra-Ghana

Ecobank, PMB CT443, Accra-Ghana Branch: Osu

Osu SWIFT code: ECOCGHAC

ECOCGHAC Account name: Ashesi University College

Ashesi University College Account number: 02010 144 116 009 01

Ashesi University prepares them to thrive and be impactful leaders. Photo: @Ashesi (modified by author)

Ashesi University fees for undergraduate students

The current Ashesi University fee for undergraduate courses is GH₵51,200.45 per semester. Meanwhile, an MSc/MA in Mechatronics Engineering is GH₵50,573.85 per semester. Undergraduate students can deposit fees in Ghana Cedi (GH₵) or US dollars (USD) to any Ecobank branch in Ghana and West Africa.

Ashesi University hostel fees

Ashesi University's on-campus housing fee is GH₵8,963 per semester. For those interested in off-campus housing or accommodations, inquire using these contacts:

Dufie Platinum Hostel: dphostels@yahoo.com | +233.201323058

dphostels@yahoo.com | +233.201323058 Charlotte Courts: esewool@yahoo.com | 0261446762 or 0266384177

esewool@yahoo.com | 0261446762 or 0266384177 Hosanna Hostel: 0245203348 or 0208173696

0245203348 or 0208173696 Masere Hostel: franciscakaf@gmail.com | +233-024 437 0272

franciscakaf@gmail.com | +233-024 437 0272 Columbiana: carlosbonte@hotmail.com | +233-242781788

Students should plan for meals, personal items, and other additional expenses. They can also opt for the university prepaid meal cards.

Ashesi University scholarship requirements

The college partners with The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program to offer scholarships to deserving, financially needy students. The application requirements for this scholarship include:

You must have a WASSCE certificate.

You must have a minimum grade of C6 in each subject.

IGCSE (GCE O-Level) applicants should have passes in Mathematics, English, and Science, with at least three 'A' Level (grade A-D).

How do you apply for a scholarship at Ashesi University?

Apply for the Ashesi University and Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program using these steps:

Visit the Ashesi University website.

Click "Admissions."

Click "Undergraduate programs."

Click "How to Apply."

Click "Start application."

Tap "Download Scholarship Application Form."

Download and complete the form.

Submit your application and academic documents to:

Email (Preferred): admissions@ashesi.edu.gh

admissions@ashesi.edu.gh In-Person: Ashesi University College, 1 University Avenue, Berekuso, Ghana

Ashesi University College, 1 University Avenue, Berekuso, Ghana Post office address:

Admissions Office,

Ashesi University College

PMB CT3, Cantonments,

Accra, Ghana

Ashesi partners with The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program to offer scholarships to deserving students. Photo: @Ashesi (modified by author)

When was Ashesi University established?

Ashesi University was established in 2002 in Berekuso, near Accra, Ghana. The school was started in a rented house converted to classrooms, with a pioneering class of 30 students.

What is the Ashesi University address?

The school is located along 1 University Avenue, Berekuso, near Accra, Ghana.

What is special about Ashesi University?

The multicultural campus life at Ashesi University is exciting. The institute attracts students from all over Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom from different races, cultures, and religions.

What are the Ashesi University cut-off points?

WASSCE undergraduate applicants should have a minimum grade of C6 in six subjects (Integrated Science, Core Math, Core English) and three electives. These subjects are used to calculate the applicant's standard WASSCE score. Meanwhile, IGCSE (GCE O-Level) applicants require six passes, including Mathematics, English, and Science, with at least three ‘A’ Level passes (with grades A-D).

Does Ashesi University offer medicine?

The school does not offer medicine or courses related to the healthcare profession. However, it offers undergraduate degrees in engineering, economics, computer science, and IT.

Does Ashesi University offer law?

The institute does not offer law or courses connected to the legal profession. Nonetheless, it provides undergraduate engineering, economics, computer science, and IT programs.

What is the Ashesi University application deadline?

Early application deadlines close on April 27th, 2024. The regular applications will close on July 27th, 2024. The final application deadline is August 27th, 2024.

How much are Ashesi's school fees per semester?

Ashesi University tuition fees are GH₵49,331 (USD4,249) per semester.

How long is a semester in Ashesi?

A semester at Ashesi University lasts sixteen weeks (about four months). Typically, students have three (3) hours of classroom time per week and one or 1.5 hours of discussion/lab time per week.

If you are looking for a university where you can build your career, Ashesi University courses might be the answer. Its programs can mould you into a world-class, competent professional and propel you toward the right career path.

