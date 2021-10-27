A man identified as Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel was driving on the street when he decided to help an old man who sets blocks for a living

The old man's smile was indescribable after receiving the sum of Ghc149 from Daniel, and many social media users were impressed

In his conversation with Daniel, the old man who noted that he's from Imo state said he charges Ghc1 per block

A Nigerian man identified as Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel has got many people talking on social media after gifting an old man the sum of Ghc149.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by Daniel with the handle @governorscousin, he was in his car when he called the old man who was busy setting block for a customer.

The old man was overwhelmed with joy after receiving the sum of N10k from Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel. Photo credit: @governorscousin

Daniel then asked the man the amount he charges per block. In response, the old man said he charges N80 per block.

The Good Samaritan told the old man that he has some blocks that need to be set. He then gave the man some money to count. After the old man counted Ghc134, Daniel added Ghc15 to the money to make it Ghc149.

Daniel told him that he has no block to set, adding that he just wanted to help him with the money.

The smile on the old man's face was priceless and he immediately said a word of prayer for the Good Samaritan.

Social media reacts

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut also shared the heartwarming video on his page and many flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @yvonne111_ said:

"It’s how he smiled at the end for me."

@itz_coro said:

"Man still talking about the deal, respect Igbos abeg we love working for the money."

@the.weirdd0 wrote:

"God will bless the labour of this man."

@mr_williams_15 commented:

"God bless you.. that word alone is enough."

@bjebonybaby wrote:

"Make someone happy today."

@royaldbarber said:

"Omo... make God Dey provide, we go Dey give."

@ochade commented:

"God bless the giver and receiver!!!!!! Abeg who need 500 airtime!!! First 5 people to comment."

Good Samaritan bless man with cash

In similar news, BI Phakathi met a poor man and gave him money to buy something to eat and revealed that he thought he would never come back with the Ghc8. However, the honest guy managed to come back with the food and change.

He said his name is Jacques and stays in the streets but he gets help from generous people. He continued to say sometimes he pays Ghc10 for a place to stay and that’s why he’s hustling on the streets.

Jacques told BI Phakathi that he was once stabbed for a mere Ghc3 and decided to be an honest man ever since. BI later gave him Ghc269 to buy food because he was faithful.

