A man's decision to stop dating girls who have no car after he buys his vehicle has got many talking

A lot of men seem to agree with what @Benedytte shared on Twitter

Many say the young man has inspired them to take the same decision

A young man has got many talking on social media as he reveals what he would do as soon as he gets his own car.

Taking to his Twitter account, @Benedytte shared that;

"I start dey drive my own car norr i’m going for girls who also drive …i’m not settling for less"

The young man after making that statement had many of his 'fellow gender' supporting his decision.

Young man in a car Photo credit: Tomas Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post at the time of this publication has close to 1800 likes and more than 400 retweets.

A few of the 64 comments left on the post have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@AgyaThanos commented:

I support this with 3 bags cement

From @Akosuah_T:

And the less in this case is ladies who don't drive? Ahn ei

@whill1GAD wrote:

you mean you dey go take dbee that oooo

@Sani__UtD commented:

Leme bookmark this advise. I need it for the future

From @ShattaSarkodie:

Same Idea here. I finish degree. I go for same. I finish pHD I go for someone with same thing

@felix201213 commented:

U see the mind in your head?? No wonder u no by bicycle sef yet...mtcheeew

@Mr_Ceyram replied:

Getting them hard o

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a local man got social media buzzing after sharing snaps of the new car he just bought for himself. Unfortunately, many people are convinced the car does not actually belong to him and that the post may be phoney.

Either way, the young man is sticking to his guns and proudly claims to be the first car owner in his whole family.

Heading online, @DlalaChampion shared the good news with his many followers.

"First-person to buy a car in my family, must say I'm proud I did it," he captioned the pic of the white VW Polo.

Source: Yen