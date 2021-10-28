A 37-year-old man, Henry Bright, said leaving the shores of Africa for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, was a mistake

The father of two said he was taken to a cucumber farm to be a labourer after spending Ghc23,751 for the Dubai trip

Henry finally decided to return to Nigeria and planned to become a scammer, but changed his mind when he landed on the African soil

A man identified as Henry Bright said the biggest mistake of his life was travelling to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, the 37-year-old father of two said he ended up as a labourer on a cucumber farm in Dubai after spending Ghc23,751 for the trip.

Henry Bright made the mistake of travelling to Dubai for greener pastures.

Source: Original

According to him, the reason he travelled was to work hard and make money so he could invest in his music career.

Submitting thousands of CV

Henry said he submitted over 1,500 CVs to hotels and companies but didn't get any response from them.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In his words:

"I submitted my CV to hotels and companies. I was probing the street of Dubai. Two months after getting nothing, I hit the street. At that point, my account had started running low."

He said he contacted an agent in Dubai for a job and the later took him and one other applicant to a cucumber farm to become labourers.

Henry said the owner of the farm promised to renew their visa but reneged on his promise. He said after a week of harvesting cucumber, the farm owner gave them 23 Dirham (Ghc38) and asked them to leave.

Leaving on bread and water

The young man said he and his colleague were living on bread and water because they had spent all the money they had on them.

Returning to Africa

Henry decided to return to Nigeria to become a scammer, but soon changed his mind when he landed in his fatherland.

Libya returnee shares experience

In similar news, a young Libya returnee named Nicholas Obera stated that Nigeria is a much better place to live than the North African country.

Nicholas said he went to Libya in 2016 with hopes of getting to Italy and making it there.

The Edo indigene told YEN.com.gh that he embarked on the trip after saving up N250k only to discover upon arrival there that the person who arranged his movement to Libya had sold him.

Source: Yen