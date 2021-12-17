A young man called Nathan Addo Larbi recently graduated from UCC with a first class in BSc Agribusiness

The journey was a tough one as the young man's family went through a financial crisis and he had to resort to hawking for money

Currently, Nathan runs a business called the Sankofa Maize Connect Enterprise which already has 3 employees

Nathan Addo Larbi, an inspirational Ghanaian gentleman has been able to achieve first-class from the University of Cape Coast with an extraordinary story.

Narrating his tales to YEN.com.gh, the young man who studied BSc Agribusiness mentioned that he had to combine his tedious studies with hawking to support himself and his family financially.

According to him, things got extremely tough when he was in level 200 and 300 particularly because his friends used to make fun of the fact that he was a bread hawker and money was tight at home.

Young UCC graduate who got first class and set up own business Photo credit: Nathan Addo Larbi Smc

"Majority of my programme mates made fun of me for carrying bread on my head but I endured because I knew that was the only option I had to support my parents at home," he said.

Starting his own business

As though he did not have to deal with a lot already, Nathan Addo decided to start his own enterprise when he got to level 400, which he calls the Sankofa Maize Connect Enterprise.

Just a year after officially registering his business of linking farmers to their clients, Nathan, who is currently having his national service, has employed three people including a 2017 graduate.

He tells YEN.com.gh the business is doing quite well and the future looks promising because a number of investors are firmly on board.

