A Shell fuel pump attendant named Kofi was caught on camera attempting to rip off a customer by pumping less fuel than requested and trying to take the full payment

The vigilant customer had set up a camera to record the transaction, providing clear evidence of the attendant's dishonesty

The incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and discussions about customer vigilance during transactions and ethical conduct among service providers

In a shocking incident at a Shell fuel station, a fuel pump attendant named Kofi was caught on camera attempting to rip off a customer.

The customer had requested GH¢1150 worth of fuel, but Kofi only pumped ¢886 and tried to take the full GH¢1150 payment from him.

Little did Kofi know that the customer had set up a camera to record the transaction. The footage clearly showed the attendant's attempt to shortchange the customer, leading to an uproar on social media after the video was shared.

Kofi hiding from the camera when he noticed the customer was recording Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

The incident occurred when the customer, suspicious of Kofi's actions, confronted him for the discrepancy in the pumped fuel amount and the requested payment. The customer, who remained vigilant during the transaction, revealed the video evidence, exposing Kofi's attempt to deceive him.

The video serves as a reminder for customers to remain observant during transactions to prevent such fraudulent activities.

Comments from social media

Following the video's circulation on social media platforms, numerous people condemned Kofi for his dishonesty, expressing outrage at the attempt to exploit a customer. The incident sparked widespread discussion about the importance of customers being vigilant and aware during transactions, emphasizing the need for ethical conduct among service providers.

Read some reactions from the video shared by @sikaofficial1 below:

@Sami011y said:

Corruption is deep rooted in Ghanaians. !!

@Desmond_Boahen1 wrote:

Country with no better employment, what do you want the youth to do ? The driver buying the fuel ⛽️ himself is a thief just that they haven’t caught him

@1dondior said:

Kaish chairman do this keep today em barb am

@gh_lentiz wrote:

His cup make full

@Khojo_Hazard25 said:

The whole world Kofi way make hot rides

@ReenSecrets wrote:

Fuel prices are already high but some attendants don’t care. They’ll still make an extra coin by not resetting the pump correctly. Be careful out there. Watch the meter count as fuel is being pumped.

@C_h_i_e_f_f wrote:

I no dey barb.. so who’s gonna lose in this case the customer or the company? I always dey buy fuel in liters tho .. that way the machine will reset then pump the exact amount into the car.. unrelated but Goil filling station too dey thief fuel pass..

@LEGENDOFAFRIKA said:

These attendants and fuel station mart attendants are thieves. Always ask for receipts after purchases and compare the items before leaving, they will always give excuses like “our Printer is faulty” I have caught them at the Dansoman shell the one at the Star bites everytime

Source: YEN.com.gh