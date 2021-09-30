Nicholas Obera left Nigeria in the year 2016 for Libya in search of greener pastures but was disappointed by what he would experience there later on

The 24-year-old welder told YEN TV in an exclusive interview that he and many other persons were kept in an underground prison

According to the Edo indigene, people were carried out of the prison everyday and thrown into the desert

A young Libya returnee named Nicholas Obera has stated that Nigeria is very much a better place to live than the North African country.

Nicholas said he went to Libya in 2016 with hopes of getting to Italy and making it there.

He had left for Libya in 2016 in search of greener pastures

Source: Original

The Edo indigene told Legit TV that he embarked on the trip after saving up N250k only to discover upon arrival there that the person who arranged his movement to Libya had sold him.

He was kept in an underground prison

The 24-year-old stated that he and many other immigrants were kept in an underground prison where they were tortured every day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I was beaten morning, afternoon and evening there."

Recalling that he lost 8 of his friends in Libya, the young man stated that people died like flies with their bodies dumped in the desert every day.

Nicholas' captors there demanded money from his family

While in the underground prison, Nicholas said his captors placed a call to his family demanding ransom or they'd kill him.

He said they usually made an example of their threat to kill him by shooting one of the prisoners.

The Edo indigene miraculously found his way to Nigeria and returned to the business he learnt before his Libya trip.

Female Libya returnee shares harrowing experience

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady who returned from Libya had shared her shocking story.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the 31-year-old lady named Deborah narrated how she had left the country with her husband in 2018 to seek greener pastures.

According to the lady, before embarking on the trip, they were warned that the zodiac wasn't good but still went on the boat trip. At the Mediterranean sea, their boat capsized with her husband one of the many persons who lost their lives.

Deborah survived the ugly incident thanks to where she was seated on the boat. The Nigerian woman explained that only those who were positioned around the boat engine lost their lives - she sat at the opposing end.

Source: Yen.com.gh