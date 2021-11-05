A disabled man has found love again and is set to tie the knot with the female friend of his 'wicked' caregiver

Victor Nwankwo lost the use of his legs after he was beaten by a senior student while in secondary school

The man's first love who promised to stay with him through thick and thin dumped him, likewise the second lady he fell in love with

True love has finally found a disabled man as he is to walk down the aisle on November 27 with a lady who he met through his 'wicked' caregiver.

Victor Nwankwo who had high aspirations of becoming something in life that'd impact his community had that dream cut off after he lost the use of both legs.

He lost his legs after being beaten by a senior student Photo Credit: Victor Nwankwo

How he lost the use of his legs

The Enugu-born man, in a lengthy post on his Facebook wall, narrated that his life took a drastic turn after he was beaten by a senior student back in secondary school, an encounter that cost him his spinal cord.

Confined to a wheelchair, the young man tried to pick up his life but was fast with challenges on all sides.

Victor who lost his dad two years before the ugly encounter with the senior student became an orphan as his mother passed away 6 years later.

"My Dad died two years before the painful incident and I lost my mum, who was my pillar and backbone six years later. Life felt meaningless and worthless."

He had to failed attempts at love

Victor said he was forced to leave his village to a disabled home in Anambra state where he stayed for 3 years.

His first lover left him after promising to persevere in good and bad times, a decision Victor didn't blame her for.

In his words:

"Who will blame her? Who can vow to stay with a paraplegic man like me forever?"

Another lady who he thought was the real deal did far worse. Victor lamented how she also vowed to be with him only to abscond with his money, leaving the disabled man shattered.

"A year later, she didn't only steal my heart, she stole the little money I had and disappeared like dust. Having been through difficulties, I must confess, it hurt me so bad, but I couldn't give up."

Luck with love finally smiled on him unexpectedly

His situation was worsened by a caregiver he hired. Victor said the caregiver would always maltreat him for reasons he couldn't fathom.

The man said he would later meet the love of his life who happened to be a friend to his 'wicked' caregiver.

She had come around on a visit and that kickstarted their friendship turned relationship.

He appreciated the lady for loving him, describing her as his spine.

"I maybe disabled, but in you my love, I have found my ability. I walk with a broken spine, but you are my spine and I stand with you. Thank you for loving an ordinary disabled man from a small village, who has nothing to offer unconditionally. With you, there is no obstacle in life, I can't face."

