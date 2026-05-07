Prophet Roja has responded to allegations that Emmanuel Badu Kobi is selling his church building due to financial woes

In a video, the man of God detailed possible reasons why his colleague might sell his property, other than financial strains

Prophet Roja also slammed and cautioned critics spreading the claims about Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi on social media

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Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has reacted to reports that his colleague, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, is allegedly facing financial constraints.

Prophet Roja reacts to rumours of Prophet Badu Kobi allegedly selling his church amid financial problems. Photo source: De Ligther Roja, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, @nanaromeoexclusive/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, controversial Ghanaian blogger Dek360 sparked conversations on social media after he alleged that Prophet Badu Kobi was selling his church, Glorious Wave Church International and other expensive assets.

He alleged that the prominent man of God had put the properties up for sale to raise money to settle debts and address some ongoing challenges in his life and marriage.

Dek360 alleged that there were claims that the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government targeted Kobi during their tenure, and that the man of God was reported to have spent millions to help the current NDC government during the 2024 campaign period.

He claimed:

"Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is reportedly going through a challenging period, with sources citing marital issues and significant financial strain."

"He is selling his church and other properties in an effort to settle outstanding debts and address ongoing concerns."

"According to reports gathered by Dek360Ghana, there are also claims that the previous New Patriotic Party administration allegedly targeted him."

"Additionally, he is reported to have spent millions of dollars in support of the current government during the campaign period."

The TikTok post alleging Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's sale of his church and assets amid financial struggles is below:

Prophet Roja reacts to Badu Kobi's allegations

In an interview with radio presenter Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Prophet Roja said he was unaware of reports of Badu Kobi allegedly selling his church due to financial struggles.

He noted that whether the reports were true or not, only the Glorious Wave Church founder knew why he would sell his church or assets.

Roja stated that Badu Kobi might be selling the current building to raise funds and secure another location for his church, not because he wants to stop his evangelism.

He also slammed bloggers and critics for spreading the news of his colleague's alleged church sale.

He said:

"Let's say what you said is true, he (Badu Kobi) is the only one who knows the dream he had or what God had told him. I haven't seen the reports. I am just responding to what you are saying."

"Maybe he is selling his church building to secure another place to buy for his evangelical works. It might not be because he is selling the building to stop doing God's work if what people are saying is true. I am just sharing my thoughts."

"Even if the man is selling his church building, how does it concern those talking about it. The man has a church board and members."

"You have not even visited his church. You did not contribute to the construction of the church, so if he is selling, what is your problem? What kind of witchcraft is this?"

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has led prayers for Mohammed Kudus in his church auditorium after his injury. Photo credit: Prophet Badu Kobi/Facebook, Mohammed Kudu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja advised critics to stop judging certain individuals and their life decisions.

He noted that Prophet Kobi's alleged financial troubles did not concern any individual and that they needed to keep quiet and mind their own business.

Roja also alleged that some Ghanaian prophets could be responsible for the news that is being spread on social media about his colleague.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja reacting to reports of Prophet Badu Kobi's alleged financial struggles is below:

Prophet Roja predicts another global lockdown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja predicted another global lockdown in an interview on Angel FM.

In a video, the preacher claimed that another virus, more potent than COVID-19, would rise and cause another pandemic.

Source: YEN.com.gh