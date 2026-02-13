Russian man Yaytseslav has riled up Ghanaians after filming private moments with women he met in Accra

There have questions as to how he recorded such escapades without the women objecting to his actions

It turns out Yaytseslav might have used Meta glasses for his recordings, without the women's knowledge, a blogger has explained

A man known as Yaytseslav set the Ghanaian social media agog on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after it emerged that he had recorded videos of private moments with Ghanaian ladies and shared them online.

Yaytseslav, who identifies himself as Russian, frequently visited the Accra Mall area where he approached shoppers and passersby, striking up conversations and recording their encounters for his online platforms.

Russian man, Yaytseslav, is believed to have used Ray-Ban Meta glasses to record his escapades with women in Ghana.

Yaytselav's videos with women in Accra

His typical approach involved persuading women to exchange phone numbers with him and later inviting them to his residence, all while filming these interactions. He subsequently shared this content across multiple platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

While shortened clips appear on TikTok and YouTube for free, full versions of the videos are made available on his private Telegram channel, which operates on a subscription model charging $5 per month.

In one widely circulated Facebook video, a woman he met while shopping at the mall accompanied him to his home and was later seen wearing only a towel, suggesting she had showered at his residence.

Apparently, he had been filming their women without their full knowledge of how the content would be used, a situation which could be a breach of Ghana's laws, especially section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which states:

"A person shall not, with intent to cause serious emotional distress, intentionally distribute or intentionally cause another person to distribute the int*mate image or prohibited visual recording of another identifiable person without the consent of the person depicted.

The face of a Russian man, Yaytseslav, is leaked after he went viral for sharing videos of private encounters with women, including Ghanaians.

The manner in which he recorded the videos without any clear objections from any of the ladies has left many wondering how he went about the filming.

How did Yaytseslav record escapades in Ghana?

YEN.com.gh understands that Yaytseslav, who is also known as Vyacheslav Trahov, might have filmed most of the videos using a pair of sunglasses equipped to record.

According to Gossips 24, the platform which first showed Yaytseslav's identity, the Russian man used Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, often called Meta Glasses, for his recordings.

Indos TV, another blogger who is into gadgets, agreed with the suggestion that Yaytseslav filmed his meetings with the ladies using Meta glasses.

In a video, he showed a pair of Meta glasses, which he unboxed to show where the cameras are located and how it worked.

While it is not yet clear how Yaytseslav gets his recordings, the suggestion that he used Meta glasses has gained credence after a video of him wearing similar glasses emerged online.

Features, price of Yaytseslav's Meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta is a series of smart glasses created by Meta Platforms and EssilorLuxottica (owners of Ray-Ban). They include two cameras, open-ear speakers, a microphone, and a touchpad built into the frame

The glasses feature built-in technology that takes photos, records 1080p videos, listens to open-ear audio, and interacts with Meta AI using voice commands. The cameras are positioned as small round lenses at the corners of the frames.

Its basic hardware features include:

12MP ultra-wide camera

3K Ultra HD video capture at 2203 x 2938 (6.5MP) resolution

5-microphone array for audio capture

Supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac (pair with your smartphone, allowing content to sync seamlessly to the Meta View app)

Battery lasts up to 8 hours with moderate usage (Gen 2)

The latest edition, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), sells around $400 (GH₵ 4,000) on Amazon.

Two ladies refuse Russian man Yaytseslav's advances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that not all the Ghanaian ladies Yaytseslav encountered gave in to his advances, like the two he met at the Accra Mall in another video.

He complimented their good looks and told them he was from Russia, but was interrupted by one of the women, indicating that her sister was married before he unsuccessfully attempted to give them his contact information.

