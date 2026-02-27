Patricia Osei Boateng built her Kumawood career as an actress and producer under POB Multimedia, starring in and backing her own projects

Her latest film, Ghana Must Go, where she played a lead role and served as executive producer, is now resurfacing online following news of her arrest in connection with an armed robbery probe

She has also featured in movies like Think Smart and Odo Akwantuo, with her past works drawing renewed public attention amid the ongoing investigation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On February 26th, 2026, the Ghana Police Service arrested actress Patricia Osei Boateng to assist with investigations into an armed robbery case.

Patricia Osei’s movies trend again after armed robbery arrest. Image credit: Patricia Osei

Source: Facebook

Authorities say the case is linked to a robbery incident that led to the death of Mr Andrews Amankwah, who is the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi and a series of robbery cases.

Her late husband, Eric Antwi Duku, has been identified by police as the alleged leader of a robbery and car snatching syndicate that reportedly operated across parts of the Ashanti, Bono and Western Regions.

Police believe Patricia Osei Boateng may have had knowledge of, or involvement in, activities connected to the alleged criminal network.

She was therefore picked up by the Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team to help with ongoing investigations.

Movies Patricia Osei Boateng starred in

As discussions around Patricia Osei Boateng continue, attention is also turning to her work in the movie industry, particularly her latest production, Ghana Must Go.

For years, Patricia positioned herself as a Kumawood actress and film producer under her brand, POB Multimedia.

She consistently promoted her projects online, sharing posters, trailers and behind-the-scenes moments with her audience.

Check out the Instagram post of her work below:

Her productions often focused on social themes and everyday realities, a style that resonated with local movie lovers.

Her most recent and arguably most ambitious project is Ghana Must Go, where she not only plays a lead role but also serves as Executive Producer.

The film was promoted as a cross-border story that touches on Ghana-Nigeria relations, migration issues, culture, and the long-standing online banter between the two countries.

The storyline aimed to spark conversation while blending drama with humour and social commentary.

The project featured notable Nollywood figures such as Ebele Okaro, alongside other actors including Prisma James, Jane Obi and Emeka.

Check out another Instagram post of some of her works below:

The collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian talents positioned the movie as more than just a Kumawood production. It was marketed as a West African story with broader appeal.

The film was directed, produced and written by Piccolo Chidozie Obi, known for handling socially sensitive themes.

Patricia actively pushed the movie across her social media platforms, urging fans to subscribe to POB Multimedia and anticipate its release.

In promotional captions, she highlighted her dual role in front of and behind the camera, presenting herself as a creative force deeply involved in the storytelling process.

Patricia Osei's others in the entertainment industry

Beyond Ghana Must Go, she also worked on projects like Think Smart and Odo Akwantuo.

At one point, she stepped into music, collaborating with Joseph Mensah on a song titled “Meka,” showing her interest in exploring different creative paths.

Now, as her name trends for reasons beyond entertainment, many are revisiting her body of work. Her film career, especially her latest production, remains a significant part of her public identity.

Actress Patricia Osei Boateng reports herself to the CID after being declared wanted for her rumoured involvement in her late husband's alleged crimes. Photo source: @patriciaosei1, @thebbcghana

Source: TikTok

Patricai Osei reported herself to the authorities

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a new development has emerged in the Ghana Police Service's reported pursuit of Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged criminal activity.

The Kumawood actress has reportedly visited the CID office after being declared wanted by the authorities following her husband's death.

Patricia Osei is alleged to be linked with her late husband's alleged carjacking syndicate, accused of killing Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law.

Source: YEN.com.gh