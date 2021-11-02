A Nigerian man is in a difficult situation as he discovered that his wife is pregnant with another person's child

According to a friend of the estranged couple, the duo who had dated for 6 years was married for just a month when the shocking discovery was made

The distraught man caught his wife off guard while she was on the phone with her secret lover who didn't want his child staying with someone else

What was a love made in heaven has turned sour after a husband discovered that the baby his wife is pregnant with doesn't belong to him.

According to Instablog9ja who shared the story, one Ogbeni Ceejay, a friend to the couple said they have been married for just a month.

The lovers had dated for 6 years before getting married Photo Credit: Gideon Mendel, @instablog9ja

How the man found out about the paternity of his wife's child

Ogbeni narrated that the couple had been in a relationship for 6 years before they walked down the aisle.

The secret became open when the husband eavesdropped on his wife's conversation while she was on the phone with her secret lover.

The secret lover had complained that he was tired of being in hiding and didn't want his child to be raised by another man.

The embittered husband, since he made the shocking discovery, had attempted suicide twice.

Social media users react

@dinmalicious_cakes thought:

"That lady is completely wicked. After 6years dating???? Haba. After we will be saying men are scum but my gender no get chills o and that other guy is equally wicked, why agreeing to leave the child, watch them marry then still turn back on the agreement to claim the child???"

@yorubapartystyles commented:

"This one loud ooooo na this type of case therapist Dey block person cos he won’t even know what to advice you on."

@haleemar_o remarked:

"Marriage na your mate???

"Haa!!God abeg, make people with good intentions dey meet people with good intentions now, this lessons don do for all of us na."

@_phoenixgold wrote:

"Hello Kings, No amount of love should stop you from running DNA test on your kids immediately after birth. If we are interested in raising kids that ain’t ours, we will gladly go to the motherless baby home."

@bukanny opined:

"6yrs and then this? that's too much for sane man to handle...all in gods hands to keep him going."

