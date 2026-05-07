The Ghana Education Service announced the academic calendar for public basic schools for 2026/2027

In a statement, the GES indicated that there will be a two-day midterm break in each term so students and teachers can rest

The statement further indicated that all basic schools must observe all public holidays in the academic year

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the calendar for the 2026/2027 academic year for basic schools in the country.

The calendar outlines reopening dates, vacations, and mid-term breaks for kindergarten, primary and Junior High Schools nationwide.

The Ghana Education Service releases the academic calendar for 2026/2027 for basic schools. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

The schedule also included the timetable for the 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to the timetable released by the GES, the first term of the 2026/2027 academic year will begin on September 8, 2026, and end on December 17, 2026.

Students will vacate from December 18, 2026, to January 4, 2027. During the first term, students will go on a two-day mid-term break from November 5 tohas been 6, 2026.

The second term will reopen on January 5, 2027, and close on March 25, 2027. Students will go on vacation for the second term from March 26 to April 19, 2027.

They will resume for the third term on April 20, 2027 and close on July 22, 2027. This will mark the end of the 2026/2027 academic year.

Meanwhile, the GES stated that the 2027 BECE will start from Wednesday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 12, 2027.

The GES indicated that all schools must observe all public holidays in the academic year.

“In addition, a two-day mid-term break will be observed in each term for all basic schools,” the statement said.

Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at the GES, signed the statement.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions to academic calendar for basic schools

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by GES on Facebook. Read them below:

Ibrahim Daneey Sang-Doo said:

"The academic calendar for basic schools is incomplete until it is linked up to the total release of the promotion exams written by colleague teachers in December."

Kelvin Biikook wrote:

"Always send the midterm on Thursdays and Fridays so we can rest well."

Bird Man said:

"Wow, NDC GES is now doing better compared to NPP GES. Now my problem is the promotion exams. Always release them early and open portals early for teachers to apply. Make things very easy for teachers. And finally, get good IT personnel to work on your various websites and make things accessible and very fast."

Kuta Jnr wrote:

"Stop releasing academic calendars and release our 2025 promotion exam results."

Bismarks Fritz Kumah said:

"12 weeks for 2nd term. Meanwhile, the 2nd term carries most extracurricular activities."

Nana Abena wrote:

"As for my school, they will never allow us to go for midterms...We dey inside till vacation or one week after vacation 🤦🏽‍♀️."

The Ghana Education Service releases a harmonised prospectus for students starting Senior High School. Photo credit: GES

Source: Facebook

GES shared harmonised prospectus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GES released the 2025 harmonised prospectus for first year SHS students.

The service has warned schools that they are prohibited from requesting additional items from students.

The prospectus is divided into categories, with basic school supplies and cleaning equipment for students.

Source: YEN.com.gh