An MTN customer has reportedly phoned their call center to request that Jessica Opare, the lady whose voice tells him 'you have one minute remaining'

According to the gentleman who calls himself Moses Drybones, Jessica always cuts his call even when he has not finished speaking

His phone call which got recorded and shared on social media has been generating massive reactions

A man who identifies himself as Moses Drybones is cracking many ribs on social media after a phone call he supposedly had with a call center representative of MTN got shared online.

In the recording obtained by YEN.com.gh, Moses claimed a friend of his had told him that the lady who is always behind the "you have one-minute remaining" voice prompt had been sacked.

"I hear you have sacked that lady who has been telling me I have one minute remaining. So now, when I talk, she will not come to interrupt me anymore, right?" he inquired.

Jessica Opare, the voice behind MTN's 'you have one minute remaining'

Source: Instagram

When Moses was told his friend had misinformed him, he instantly requested that Jessica gets let go so that she does not get to stop his calls anymore.

The representative called Deborah tried as much as possible to convince Moses that Jessica's voice is a recording but he refused to get it.

What Ghanaians have to say

After listening to the 4-minute voice recording, lots of people have been sharing their thoughts.

Adjoa Nyame Twiaku said:

This call center job eeeh.... immediately the caller adds "eeehhh" , know that he won't say anything meaningful

Edem Dee applauded the call center representative"

The call center agent did well. I'm sure she was shaking her head

George Amoako-Nimako hilariously indicated:

The customer is always right even though this caller needs psychological assessment

See the video below

More about Jessica's famous voice prompts

As YEN.com.gh reported, Ghanaian blogger, content creator and brand influencer, known on Instagram as @iamremsover, asserted that he was the person who recorded Jessica Opare's famous "you have one minute remaining" voice on MTN.

Ghanaian media personality, TV/radio broadcaster and entrepreneur, Jessica Opare Saforo recently went viral on social media after she opened up about her job as a voice-over artiste.

While speaking in a video, Jessica Opare Saforo said she was the voice ambassador for MTN and the one responsible for some of the automated messages.

