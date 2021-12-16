A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to share a surprising situation he recently found himself in

Goshers narrated that he called a hotel and spoke to the receptionist in fante concerning making a reservation and he was told there were no available rooms

He made a second call with a different number, this time, speaking English and he was successfully given a room

A young man has recently taken to social media to open up about an unpleasant encounter he experienced.

Taking to his Facebook timeline, Im Goshers narrated that he made a call to a hotel for a reservation and he was told there were no rooms available.

He realized after the call that the denial could be due to the fact that he spoke fante to the receptionist hence he decided to make a second call, this time speaking English.

Goshers made the second call with a different number and to his surprise, the receptionist informed him that there are a number of rooms available.

I called her again in 30 mins with a new number but spoke in English and she got me a reservation. Amazing I still don't understand why she did that.

Many who saw the young man's post had a lot to say about it.

Kay Clints shared:

Boss, I know what you do. Go to the hotel and meet the management. After everything, let them know what happened.

Nana Kwesi commented;

Please, let's not be quick to bash them. It could also be that within the time of his first call and second, someone had called to cancel their reservation. It happens

From Kwabenah Okore:

That is the mentality of all Africans thinking anyone that speaks English is important, intelligent it happened to me when I was in gh for holidays at a bank

Maame Botchwey commented:

Foreigners pay more than locals dats why

Frederick Addae replied:

Lol maybe it’s available only to the borgas

Adams Kolya wrote:

Purely racism from one of our own, not her fault, could be an order from management.

