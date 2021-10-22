@iamremsover, a Ghanaian blogger and influencer has explained how he recorded and edited Jessica Opare Saforo's MTN voice prompts

In addition, @iamremsover indicated that Jessica is such a professional who is able to record exquisite voice notes without making any mistake

This comes days after Jessica went viral upon revealing she was the person behind the famous prompts Ghanaians always hear

Ghanaian blogger, content creator and brand influencer, known on Instagram as @iamremsover, has asserted that he was the person who recorded Jessica Opare's famous "you have one minute remaining" voice on MTN.

Ghanaian media personality, TV/radio broadcaster and entrepreneur, Jessica Opare Saforo recently went viral on social media after she opened up about her job as a voice-over artiste.

While speaking in a video, Jessica Opare Saforo said she was the voice ambassador for MTN and the one responsible for some of the automated messages.

Iamremsover was interviewed on Kingdom TV where he used the opportunity to explain that part of the credit must be given to him, as he was also a major player in how the voice was created.

In his own words

"I am the one who recorded and edited most of Jessica Opare's MTN Voice Prompts. Everytime you hear Jessica Opare's voice on your phone when you can't reach someone, it's also my work you hear on your phone. I've also recorded and edited Voice Prompts for Vodafone and Airtel, so my works are always on your phone," he said.

The young man further mentioned that Jessica is such a professional when it comes to speaking as she always delivers perfectly on first attempt without making any mistake.

Watch the video of him explaining below

Source: Yen