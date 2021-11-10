Congratulations are in order for a beautiful couple as they finally got married after first meeting on a social media platform, Twitter

The newly wedded husband speaking on their union shared a screenshot of his first chat with the lady

It is reported that the lady ignored her would-be husband for 24 days on the platform before giving in eventually by releasing her phone number

Like Chizom who found love on a social media platform Twitter, another Nigerian man has also got his missing rib from the bird app.

The Nigerian man, Wahab Waheed, recently walked down the aisle with his heartthrob after she initially ignored him.

She ignored him for 24 days Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblog

Lindaikejiblog who shared their love story said the lady had ignored the man for 24 days before giving in.

She didn't hesitate to give him her phone number

The joyous man shared their lovely photo as well as a screenshot of the very first chat they had on Twitter.

In the chat, he had questioned if the lady was always busy before going on to request her phone number.

A request she responded in the affirmative to, quite hastily.

Social media reacts

@iam_worldpower1 stated:

"The babe just rush deliver the number .. E for energy… some go ask ask u question u go regret why u enter ha dm."

@swaggukush77 wrote:

"Woo I don text bae almost 1 year she no reply me but I’m still texting her until she block me."

@thehustlespiceking commented:

"This one sef don Dey find who she go give number before. She no even waste time . "OK" straight. Love is good."

@mrchauw remarked:

"When a guy is ready to settle down..no beating around d Bush.. all of una wen dey form loyal gf for 10yrs and e still never materialise to marriage."

@cnb_online_boutique opined:

"This is beautiful. May everyone searching, find their soul mates. Love is truly a beautiful thing."

