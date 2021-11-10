A son who had stayed with his grandma for three days copied her way of walking in a hilarious video

The kid remained unmoved even after the woman looked back and saw what he was doing behind her

Many Instagram users who reacted to the clip spoke on how kids are quite observant of things around them

Kids could be so mischievous even in their relative innocence. A funny video showing a child imitating his grandma has stirred massive reactions on the internet.

In a short clip shared by @diaryofanaijagirl on Instagram, the kid acted out the frail way his grandma walks.

The kid walked exactly like the grandma. Photo source: @diaryofanaijagirl

Funny child

Standing a bit far behind the woman, the boy cocked his legs to reflect a bowleg. He bent his upper body a little and wobbled like the grandma.

The video revealed that the boy learned and perfected the act in just three days of staying with the woman. The grandma caught him mimicking her walk steps.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and thousands of likes.

Kids are observant

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

house_of_hadizah1 said:

"Kids are terrible observant, watch what you do in their presence."

houseofniki said:

"These children we are 'borning' now are recycled ancestors."

waraplug said:

"Oh let me not say the one that wore a pad too because she saw someone doing that."

baecreator said:

"Small pikin no dey again ooo.... na small agbero be this ooo....so cute."

heyitzpearl said:

"Lol...the accuracy tho. Grandparents are the absolute best."

