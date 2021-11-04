The short clip of a little girl dancing to Simi's new song got people talking about how kids are such a blessing

While singing along to Woman, the girl made rhythm with her sticks on a piggybank as she kept looking at the screen at intervals

The little kid tried hard to copy the popular Fela moves that the dancers in the song pulled off effortlessly

The video of a little girl singing along and dancing to Simi's Woman song has got many people reacting on social media.

As the song played on the TV, the girl drummed on a wooden piggy bank as she tried to say the correct lyrics.

The kid's performance got many people talking. Photo source: @kellyjada.nez

At a point, she stopped drumming, looked at the screen, and started dancing. It was such a cute display of innocence.

Simi shared the video on her page. Captioning the video, the musician wrote:

"I'm gonna confess right now and tell you guys the kids are my fave. The rest of you are really great, but kids. So incredibly fantastic."

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with over 100 comments.

Beautiful kid

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

efokwasilumor said:

"My lady get rhythm..."

nba_sureboy said:

"Mannn i love kids more than adult I won’t lie coz they love you unconditionally."

nonnybloom said:

"With the way this song is popular, the kids are gonna unlearn submission pretty fast and I'm here for it!"

theanjolaoluwa said:

"Awwwn so cute."

_chinarza_ said:

"She come use local saving box as drum."

nwababy__ said:

"Baby please give me that your kolo, e yaff red for aunty."

