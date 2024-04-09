A video of a young lady calling out some Ghanaian celebrities has gone viral online

The lady is advocating for people who would want to use their lived experience to advise Ghanaians to come clean on their source of funding

Many people who commented on the video agreed with her regarding the admonition she made

A young Ghanaian lady has said that there should be conditions attached to attempts by female celebrities who desire to use their lived experience to motivate the young generation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @boatemaawiredu says the time has come for persons in the media space who see themselves as influential in society to open up about how they fund their lifestyle if they wish to motivate others.

She also called for women benefitting from the benevolence of men to appreciate the support they receive and make it known.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Ghanaians agree with her

Many people who commented on the video agreed with the lady on a comment she made regarding her admonition to Ghanaian celebrities.

Simply Zaky stated:

Hmm sister n I was here feeling like I don’t need a man in my life

Gifty Opokua stated:

They will be like I started my pure water business with one drop of water and now I own the Atlantic Ocean Mmoa

Nathaniel Larbi Anda stated:

You are just fantastic. Your words are nothing but the truth. We need sanity back into our society. # I like your videos. Keep it up!

wisdomayornu remarked:

A woman of myself fior , I don't need a man, Just because of this celebs..Now u see that a man is important

Menase Joseph indicated:

Brief and simple...... All of them are doing things behind doors.... They just package it.

Ghanaian businessman admits source for funding is Lotto

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian entrepreneur and artiste manager Nana Kobo has revealed the source of his wealth, surprising many.

He debunked assumptions that his riches solely stemmed from his involvement in the music industry.

Nana Kobo in an interview said that contrary to popular belief, his substantial income primarily originates from his long-standing engagement in the lottery business.

