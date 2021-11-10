Top Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has opened up about how long it took him to grow a successful brand

Maya shared that he had to stay committed and consistent for two years before gaining 1000 subscribers

He happily revealed that he has been using his influence to help grow other channels

Sensational Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has recently taken to his Twitter timeline to share that, it took him two years to acquire 1000 loyal subscribers on his channel.

He revealed that through hard work and determination, he has built a formidable brand which has the trust of many.

Through that trust, any channel or person he admonishes his followers to support end up turning out well.

Wode Maya posing for the camera Photo credit: @mrghanababy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Maya shared a screenshot of a YouTube channel he recently gave a shout out and got many subscribers instantly.

"It took me 2 years to reach 1k subscribers but now 1 shout out for someone then boom 1k Subscribers already", he shared.

Many who saw the post were impressed and left comments under the post.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@akuffobabes commented:

Wode Maya effect. Anyone he gets closer to gets more subscribers. God bless you, bro.

@IngridK15728931 replied:

It's called sharing the ❤ love. Thanks for caring n sharing. It speaks to your character.

From @kwesi_hustler:

Thanks @wode_maya. This tells me I shouldn't give up. Two years and I have 1.8k subscribers

@JSebisaho wrote:

You are one of the most patient and determined people I have come across!

@NkubaGicu replied:

Let's keep it growing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wode Maya took to Twitter to express his gratitude for winning the Discovery of the Year Award at the just ended EMY Africa awards.

In his post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maya shared that he received a discovery award while several Ghanaians had no idea he was one of them.

He went ahead to thank the EMY Africa award scheme.

"Thank You Ghana for finally Discovering me. Someone you didn’t even know I was a Ghanaian. A big shout out to @EMYAfrica for this", he posted.

