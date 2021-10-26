Wode Maya, one of Ghana's biggest content creators, has shared that for a long time, many people did not know he was Ghanaian

Maya said this after emerging as the winner of the 'Discovery of the Year Award' during this year's EMY Awards

Many non-Ghanaian followers of the YouTube guru seemed very surprised by his statement

Ghana's top YouTube content creator, Wode Maya recently took to Twitter to express his gratitude for winning the Discovery of the Year Award at the just ended EMY Africa awards.

In his post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maya shared that he received a discovery award while several Ghanaians had no idea he was one of them.

He went ahead to thank the EMY Africa award scheme.

"Thank You Ghana for finally Discovering me. Someone you didn’t even know I was a Ghanaian. A big shout out to @EMYAfrica for this", he posted.

Tweeps who saw the young YouTuber's post took to the comments section to share some kind words.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@EliasThibinyane commented:

I'm South African. Do you mean I discovered before your country could? Just joking my brother. Congratulations. May God continue to bless your journey of affirming Africa's bright side.

@CitizenOfficia1 replied:

You deserve more than this bro . Congratulations big man

From @bigojfilms:

Lol maybe they mean they just discovered you, a million follower later! Congratulations

@iam____lucas wrote:

Honestly I didn’t know you were a Ghanaian until some few months ago

@HassanA44971207 shared:

Congratulations on your well-deserved success brother. What does this mean? You are not discovered, you were recognised for your talent.You can't be discovered with over a million followers on social media worldwide. Were they hiding under a rock all these years?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that many Ghanaians were very excited after Ghana's number one Youtuber, Wode Maya, shared that, he received a book feature he was not even aware of.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared that, he was reading a book and surprisingly stumbled upon his name in the book.

Maya shared a picture of the book with the caption;

"I randomly found my name & what I do in a book that was written by a Nigerian Returnee. I feel so inspired to keep doing what I do."

Source: Yen Newspaper