Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the PR Officer of KNUST, reported that the second-year medical student who experienced a distressing incident at Brunei Hostel is now in stable condition

The incident, which gained attention through a viral video, involved the rescue of the student by his friends

KNUST appears committed to understanding the circumstances and promoting mental health support within educational institutions

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the Public Relations Officer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has provided an update on the condition of a second-year medical student who recently experienced a distressing incident at Brunei Hostel.

According to Dr. Bekoe, the student is currently in stable condition while investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident and provide the necessary support.

According to Graphic.com.gh, Dr. Bekoe stated, "For now, he is stable, and investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of his distressing incident and the various support systems that we can afford him."

The incident gained attention after a viral video showed the student, Kwadwo Asare Konadu Gyamfi, being rescued by his friends from a precarious situation on the top floor of Brunei Hostel.

As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on the well-being and recovery of the student. The incident appears to have highlighted the importance of addressing mental health and providing support within educational institutions to ensure the overall well-being of students.

Dr. Bekoe's statement has reassured patrons of the commitment of KNUST to offer the necessary assistance and support to the student during this challenging time.

