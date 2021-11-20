Ralph Amentor, a young Ghanaian man has got many talking on social media after sharing how he saved up to start his own barbering shop

The NABCO past trainee revealed that he was able to put aside some money anytime he was paid his monthly allowance of Ghc700

Netizens who saw the post on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page applauded the initiative and discipline of the young man

A recent publication YEN.com.gh shared that Ralph Amentor, a young Ghanaian man recently revealed on social media that the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) program positively impacted his life.

According to him through the program, he was able to save enough money from his Ghc700 monthly allowance to start his own barbering shop and take himself through driving school.

Barbering shop, Ralph Amentor in his shop Photo credit: Bill/Flickr, Oheneba Opoku/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Netizens who saw the post on the verified Facebook page of YEN.com.gh had various opinions about the young man's statement.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over 6,000 reactions with close to 600 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

Edmund Nartey commented:

Well done son! I know of jobless person who gets GHS 800 monthly pocket money from parents with rent and other bills paid for by the parents and this person claims the money is not enough and can’t live off it.

Nana Yaa Prempeh replied:

Youth of this country are so cheap and are content with any mediocrity

Justice Romeo wrote:

Well done my guy... Also tell us about the other sources of support that enabled you to put this ghc700 aside to establish this so your colleagues don't feel unnecessarily useless.

From Grace Nwannah:

Am neither for Npp nor Ndc but in 2014 National service was paying around 350gh and yet I know people who made something out of it,most youths of today try to leave above their means if you can't make something meaningful with the little you get today don't expect to make it big time when much is given you.

Kwabena Nyefule commented:

That's why the Bible says luck of knowledge people perish. Success starts somewhere, well done brother . Youth today don't want to think outside there environment, you have to try to do something for your self and stop depending on people. Man will always disappoint you.

From Akoto Osei Ebenezer replied:

These people's are the future billionaires, they want to get great things with the little they have and God helps them through, they are not like the those who depend government salary to get rich.

