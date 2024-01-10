A video of Chef Eric speaking about Chef Failatu's cooking marathon has gone viral on social media

The young man opened up on plans to also embark on a cook-a-thon in the future

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Chef Eric for supporting Chef Failatu on her cook-a-thon

Chef Eric, the kitchen assistant who supported Chef Failatu Abdul Razak during the cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) on January 1, 2024, has broken his silence.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @beautyqueen_5l, Chef Eric, who wore a bright smile, hinted at plans to also embark on his own cook-a-thon.

Chef Eric hints plans to start on cook-a-thon Photo credit: @FailaAbdulRazak/X

Source: Twitter

He made this disclosure when he was quizzed in an interview on the sidelines of the cook-a-thon.

"May be the next time you will see my own coming on," he said with a smile on his face.

He also advised men who are desirous of becoming chefs not to listen to naysayers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

YEN.com.gh sampled comments from netizens who reacted to the video about the interview.

Bash4real stated:

Whatever u lay your hand on and get ur daily bread , please take it serious . Powerful message here.

Pamm stated:

This cookathon is not complete without Chef Eric

Ruki's piercings

mr Eric Malik, I want to be your wife n assistant as well from a concerned MOSHIE lady

LEGON CNN reacted:

I want to join the cooking industry

ssahaque Tricia recated:

Chef Eric please are you married asking for my Neighbour

jayA replied:

atually I hv fallen in love of bcoming a chef ooo,I wish someone culd sponsor me erh!

Chef Faila honored at cook-a-th0n

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association has bestowed the title of Executive Chef on Chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

The announcement came during Chef Failatu's ongoing cook-a-thon.

Chef Isaac, speaking on behalf of the Association, expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

Source: YEN.com.gh