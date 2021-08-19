A young Ghanaian graduate has recently revealed in an interview that, although he is unemployed, he would reject any job offer with a salary lower than Ghc2000

The confident man who appeared to know what his value is said, he possesses the right skills and certifications to receive a much better salary

He also mentioned that receiving anything below Ghc2000 as salary in Accra would be pointless given the high standard of living

A young Ghanaian man has recently granted an interview with Citi Newsroom and revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than Ghc2000 as salary is out of the question.

The bold young man, whose name was not disclosed, made this statement at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra international conference centre from Thursday, September 9, 2021, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the man, he will reject a monthly salary lower than Ghc2000 because he has an Information Technology (IT) background, and with his skills and certifications, he expects better pay.

YEA job fair: Young Ghanaian Graduate says he will not take Anything less than Ghc2000 as Salary

Another reason he brought up is that he lives in Accra, and the cost of living is very high; hence to be paid below Ghc2000 would be of no help.

The young graduate shared more about life as an unemployed graduate and his experience at the just ended YEA job fair.

