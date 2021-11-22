A young Ghanaian man known as Noble Wisdom Dordoe has recently shared some of the jobs he had to take up due to financial struggles growing up

Noble revealed that he had to work as a truck pusher at a point until he was able to take himself through school

The current Fidelity Bank Ghana's Merchant Acquiring Specialist doubles as the chief executive officer of a foundation called Give Me Hope

Noble Wisdom Dordoe, a vibrant Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to open up about his journey to becoming the chief executive officer of a foundation that seeks to help needy children and the defenseless in the society.

Resorting to his LinkedIn timeline, Noble shared that due to low financial status of his family, he first had to work as a truck pusher and then moved to selling yoghurt.

Truck pusher, Noble in his graduation robe and posing for the camera Photo credit: Noble Wisdom Dordoe

Eventually, he became a security guard, after which he worked as a messenger.

After working for sometime, he gathered enough money and was able to go to the university.

Noble intimated that the struggles he encountered while growing up encouraged him to start a foundation which has been of help to a number of people.

His foundation, Give Me Hope, has been operating for 10 years now, according to his post.

Noble Wisdom Dordoe doubles as a Merchant Acquiring Specialist at Fidelity Bank Ghana.

