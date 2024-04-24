A Ghanaian lady studying in Canada has relived a heartbreaking moment while seeking a university education in Ghana

The lady identified as Mis J in a TikTok video said she went to the UG to beg for admission after failing her mathematics paper in the 2018 WASSCE

Netizens have trooped to the comment section of the video to share similar experiences

A Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada as an international student has relived a heartbreaking moment in her life back in Ghana.

The young lady said after failing her mathematics paper in the 2018 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), one of the four core subjects one has to pass to enter a university in Ghana, she became heartbroken.

This heartbreak, she said, pushed her to do the unthinkable by going to the University of Ghana (UG) to beg for admission into any course that the school was willing to offer her.

She said her effort yielded no result as one of the school's staff told her without mincing words that she didn't belong there because her grades were not good enough.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page (_juttaaaaaaa), the lady identified as Mis J said she became distraught and hopeless after walking out of the admission office at UG.

"He told me that you literally don't belong here. People are coming here with A1s, you are coming here with E8 and you want us to give you admission...So I didn't get the admission," she said.

"I went home, I was so distraught because I had put in my application for a Canadian Visa but I hadn't heard anything. So I literally felt like I had no hope. I felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel for me," she added.

After many months of waiting and even to the point of almost giving up, she said her Canadian visa was finally granted at a time when she was learning how to braid hair.

Netizens share similar experiences

Some Netizens who came across her video on TikTok also shared similar experiences.

Mis J's video raked in over 8k likes and 313 comments, as of the time of the report's draft.

Naa Elly commented:

"this is me,maths ruined my results ,that's the only subject I failed ,up till now I still haven't entered the uni,sometimes I feel like I've failed!"

iam_her also commented:

I feel like this is my sign I asked God for. I'm going through the same thing you went through right now."

Perfectlina Gagadosu said:

"Thank you so much. I’m home this year because I failed maths but passed all the other subjects. But I know God is at work."

nana ohenewaa also said.

"i’m literally going through the same thing rnwe’ve applied too."

