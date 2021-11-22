A young British man, Francis Bourgeois, has just announced that he resigned from his job to become a full trainspotter

The man who has over 800,000 followers on Instagram always stands beside a rail line and screams excitedly when a train passes and honks

Many people who reacted to his announcement said that he is a very positive man who makes his followers laugh a lot

A young man, Francis Bourgeois, has stirred reactions on social media after he announced on his social media pages that he has quit his job.

The man said he now wants to use his full time to be spotting trains. No one actually at the moment knows if he will have a side job to pay the bills.

The young man always laughs whenever a train passes. Photo source: francis_bourgeois43

Gained popularity with his passion

Posting a video on his Instagram page, the man wrote:

“Today I quit my job to do trainspotting full time!”

In the said short video, the man was smiling all through as he had his ears plugged. Ladbible reports that the young man became famous in the UK after he picked up the hobby to be a trainspotter.

His social media followership

The pandemic lockdown contributed to his passion for train-sighting. It should be noted that Francis has a huge following of 1.4 million followers on TikTok and over 800,000 on Instagram.

Speaking with the media on his passion, the trainspotter revealed:

"In secondary school, I somewhat suppressed my interest because it's not the coolest of things in the world. If I'm ever feeling stressed or anything, when the tones go and the engines scream, I'm really happy."

Watch his video below:

Below are some of the reactions on Instagram:

stephen_brown_1983 said:

"He makes me smile so much. So much joy. Good lad and fair play and all the best to him."

sampaulsenior5 said:

"Does a full time train spotter get paid?"

pritchardswyd said:

"He’s great. I love watching how exited he gets when the train honks the horn. He’s passion is brilliant to see."

riskon1 said:

"Great that he has found his happiness."

anoyantunginaka said:

"I wish something that simple made me this happy, good for him!"

sujithhx said:

"That headcam is a winner."

