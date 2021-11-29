A boy hid inside an aeroplane's engine, close to the propeller, in an attempt to relocate from his country

Before the plane's takeoff time, security agents spotted the stowaway and asked him to come down from his unsafe hiding place

Many who reacted to his video wondered about the level of desperation that could have pushed him

A video showing a young boy who had hidden inside a plane's engine being ushered out by security officials has stirred reactions on social media.

According to Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the African boy was so desperate to relocate abroad that he never considered his safety.

The boy came out from the aeroplane's engine. @mazitundeednut

Very unsafe move

If the plane had started when he was still in there, it could have been a different story as he was so close to the propeller.

When security agents appeared, the stowaway came out with his backpack and descended from the plane's wing.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 2,000 comments with over 41,000 likes.

He put everybody at risk

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

_pe.ar.l said:

"Chai, I wonder what made him desperate."

candidusoliver said:

"Poverty is not an option, God abeg na. I wan smile next year in all area of my life."

oluherodotus said:

"I'm more concerned about him getting sucked into that turbofan engine and causing an engine flameout during take off roll. Osinwin eniyan."

pretty__sharon said:

"Before this plane go reach e destination this boy for even die sef...."

godfirstson__ said:

"Imagine say dem no see am, the plane for crash oo."

callme.the.lieutenant said:

"His move can send the whole passengers on that plane to their untimely grave."

Source: Yen Ghana