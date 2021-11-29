Eva Yeboah, a Ghanaian young lady based in the UK has shared that she has not known peace since moving abroad

She stated that there would have been no need to leave Ghana if she had a job that helped her save at least Ghc300

The lady advised Ghanaian youth to only consider moving abroad if they have nothing going for them

A young Ghanaian lady by the name of Eva Yeboah has been granted an interview on SVTV Africa on YouTube where she opened up about some of her regrets after moving to the UK.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eva revealed that she would not have moved abroad if she had a job in Ghana that made it possible to save at least Ghc300.

She gave that response after the host, DJ Nyaami asked her if she would advise the youth in Ghana to migrate.

Eva intimated that she has never known happiness since she moved to the UK two years ago.

The young lady shared that she is able to save more from her job abroad but it comes at the expense of her peace.

Eva Yeboah shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a UK based Ghanaian known as Yaw Okyere recently stated during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that if one has a good paying job which enables him or her save Ghc2,000 per month, there is no need moving abroad.

Yaw explained that earning money abroad is not always consistent. There are days one may make more and days that very low income will be earned.

The young man shared that if he had the chance to move back to Ghana, he would have in a heart beat but he has unfortunately committed himself to a lot of things.

He added that the bills in UK alone are very outrageous hence so long as one makes good money in Ghana's there is no need to move abroad.

"Anyone who has a great life in Ghana but still wants to move abroad is making a big mistake," Yaw concluded

