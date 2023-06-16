A beautiful Black woman is going viral on TikTok after she posted a video of herself having fun with an elephant

Chanta Diva, as the well-endowed woman calls herself, met the elephant at a tourist site located in Thailand

A lot of men have reacted to the video, suggesting that the elephant is enjoying life more than them

Chanta Diva, a stunning Black woman with an attractive figure shared a video on TikTok which she took during an unwinding trip in a beautiful lake in Thailand.

In the video, Chanta was captured having a great time with an elephant. The elephant was seen playing with the lady and carrying her on its trunk at a point in the footage.

The lady was excited the whole time, turning different parts of herself for the huge mammal to play with. Although no particular expressions could be seen on the face of the animal, it could be seen through its actions that it was also having a great time.

Reactions trail video of elephant playing with Chanta Diva

At the time of this report, the footage of Chanta Diva and the mammal had already gotten more than 100k views. Below are some of the reactions that trailed the video on TikTok.

