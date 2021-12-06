Renowned Ghanaian writer, Waterz Yidana, has said that Nigerian actress Ini Edo's decision to avoid a baby daddy is bad for the child

According to the published author, the baby will go through a lot of psychological problems looking for a father

He also added that the action of the celebrity should not be welcomed in the society due to its adverse effects

Waterz Yidana, a high-achieving Ghanaian writer has made profound comments on the trending issue of famous Nigerian actress Ini Edo's decision to have a baby through surrogacy.

As ThePunch recently reported, the actress said she decided to go for surrogacy in order to avoid any issues with baby daddies.

In a post on his Facebook handle, Waterz Yidana constructively criticized the actress' decision and stated that her action should not be encouraged in the society.

Ghanaian writer, Waterz Yidana who criticized Ini Edo Photo credit: Waterz Yidana

"I often won't comment on the lifestyles of many Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities because I feel they've every right to live as they please once they are not breaking any public laws or posing as enemies of the state. But I am commenting on this particular issue because I saw so many of our youth praising Ini Edo online for the wrong reason," he started.

According to Yidana, it is not a bad thing to have a child through surrogacy if you've problems with your reproductive system or having an issue getting pregnant or, in a case where getting pregnant and giving birth poses a threat to your health.

He, however, asserted that Ini Edo has created a big problem for her innocent baby when she grows up to understand how things work in life.

"This baby will go through a lot of psychological problems and mental tortures looking for who her father is and the woman that carried her for nine months in her womb," he added.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, is now a mother after welcoming a baby girl at the age of 39.

The veteran film star confirmed the news of her childbirth in a recent interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus.

In the interview, Ini Edo revealed that she welcomed her child through surrogacy and also shared more details on who fathered her child.

