A young lady is going viral online after indicating that all she wants in a man is for him to be tall

According to the lady who was speaking in an interview with @gabthesharkboy, she does not care about the man having money or not

She revealed that her money is enough to take care of their situations and this has garnered massive reactions online

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has caused a massive shake on social media after making a profound statement in a street interview with a gentleman known on different platforms by the handle @gabthesharkboy.

In the interview, the young lady who was spotted around the Accra mall was asked what kind of man she likes, to which she replied that the only quality was for him to be tall.

With a raised eyebrow, @gabthesharkboy asked:

"Is it the height you care about? What if he is tall but does not have money? How will you handle such a situation."

Without mincing words, the lady quickly responded she already has enough money to take care of her needs and that of the man so it would not matter.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments shared by social media users in the comment section of the post.

Prince Boafo Quabena indicated:

So those of us short nu de3 nothing favor us ong. Fire service job aa we are excluded. Immigration aaa excluded. Police aa saaa. Prisons aaa saaa. Mmaas3m nso aa obiaa se 3na "thick tall" eei nature isn't fair huh !

Ikemefuna Kelly mentioned:

She smoke? This one go turn you into house help

Joe Sam said:

So God if You mistakenly gave her a short guy, kindly start giving him some proteins

Watch the video below

