An obroni man named Mike has willingly sold his life, becoming the first publicly traded human being as in shares

Mike who hails from Arizona in the United States divided his life into shares with subscribers able to get a part of it at $1 per share

By reason of what he did, Mike's daily activities are controlled by his shareholders who vote on his love and career choices but he proves stubborn at times

Like a public limited company that can offer its shares for sale to the public through a recognised stock exchange, a man in the United States has willingly become the first publicly traded human on the planet.

Mike, a resident of Arizona in the US, put his life for sale online after unsuccessfully trying to set up a meaningful source of livelihood.

He divided his life into shares

According to Nas Daily, Mike divided his life into shares and made it public that interested subscribers from anywhere in the world can be a shareholder.

The 'crazy' man put his shares at $1 per unit and currently has over a thousand shareholders who have jumped on his initiative.

It is a win-win situation for him and them

Being the business item, Mike allows shareholders to control his life decisions by way of voting.

Shareholders decide if he is to visit the gym, stick to his girlfriend, have kids or even break up but it wasn't so initially.

Mike however revealed that he doesn't consent to all the demands of the shareholders.

In his words:

"One of the hardest things (of the business) is when I don't agree with what the shareholders decide. What I usually try to do is to give it my best faith effort.

Sometimes, that fails. It results in me not doing what I said I would try to do based on their vote but I try to always give it my best."

The businessman who believes in people elatedly said the initiative is a win for him and the shareholders.

Mike has been in the business for the past 13 years.

Social media users share their thoughts on the development

Graham Carnaffan remarked:

"Only through hard work and real values can we succeed in life and have values that reflect us and our community which is slowly being demolished via acts such as these."

Daliah Anita wrote:

"This shows that humanity has reached the last level of being normal. Now its modern to sell own life, own kids, own family or friends. Nothing has worth or really matters... for money ppl would do anything."

Petra Galović Klasić said:

"To be honest I don't see why people consider this any different than the lives of some influencers they follow it is just more straightforward and his shareholders have some actual benefit from this investment.

"This is not trafficking or slavery, it is something this person decided to do. It is complete capitalism and I don't like it but he is free to do what he wants and no one is worse because of his decision."

Evelyn Nana Amoafi opined:

"Guy is just playing smart making money from people. Listen to him closely “he does not always agree to what they say! The final say is his. Imagine getting advice + getting paid for it lmao."

