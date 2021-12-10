A man Nathan Andrews has celebrated getting a new job of associate professor in McMaster University, Canada

Nathan shared how the same Canadian university rejected his application to study for his PhD 11 years ago

He marvelled at the prospect of resuming for the new role on January 1, 2022, and having to work with the same person who issued him the rejection email

A man has inspired social media with his story as he encouraged anyone who had faced rejection of any sort in times past that anything is still possible to achieve.

Nathan Andrews shared on LinkedIn how his PhD application to the department of political science in McMaster University, Canada, was rejected in the year 2010.

His application to study for his PhD in the university was rejected in 2010 Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Nathan Andrews

Source: UGC

Nathan however announced that he had just bagged a job at the same university and department that rejected him 11 years ago.

He gets to work with the same person who issued his rejection email

The academic said he would be resuming the role on January 1, 2022.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What's fascinating about the job is that he would be working closely with the same person who issued him the rejection email many years ago.

He laughed, stating that life is interesting and doesn't come around in expected ways.

Social media reacts

Stacey Wilson-Forsberg wrote:

"Happy to have you in Southern Ontario. It will be a pleasure to collaborate with you. I laughed at the irony of your letter. I should share the 13 rejection letters from all of the universities I applied for positions at after my PHD. I was the first researcher to focus on immigrant youth in Atlantic Canada but Atlantic Canada didn’t want me. Fortunately Ontario did and I never looked back!!"

Sola Ajiboye remarked:

"Anything is possible indeed! Thanks for sharing this. It might be worth sharing also your motivation for applying to the same department as a faculty member and whatever lesson the former Grad Chair might have learned from this.

"Unfortunately, the rejection was so generic and one could now assume that it was the lack of expertise to supervise your chosen research area, which you acquired elsewhere, that now made you a top candidate for this position."

Funke Oba said:

"Congratulations brother, we just keep showing up, speaking up, living up, growing up, building up because that's who we are. Excited to have you in Toronto. Look forward to all the collaboration possibilities."

Andrews Ahiabu stated:

"They couldn't afford to have missed a great talent the 2nd time! Congratulations and best wishes to you and the family Prof Nathan Andrews!"

Man becomes self-employed after being rejected 300 times

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a man who resorted to being self-employed after facing 300 job rejections.

Pius has stopped applying for jobs and he is now focusing on his handwork as an electrical technician.

He shared photos of his works and stated that he is good at what he does. In his words:

"l do conduit wiring, surface wiring, troubleshooting electrical faults, electrical maintenance, CCTV installations."

Source: Yen.com.gh