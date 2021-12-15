Philip Nai, who works with Multimedia Group in Ghana will undertake a breathtaking charity exercise on December 24

This will be the second year that the benevolent Ghanaian professional and friends will embark on the exercise

Dubbed the Feed the Underprivileged initiative, about 2,000 kids are expected to benefit from different parts of Accra

On December 24, Philip Nai, a benevolent Ghanaian professional who works with the Multimedia Group, is set to bless groups of underprivileged children as part of the Christmas celebrations.

As myjoyonline.com reports, the 'Feed the Underprivileged' initiative started a year ago and the second edition is to take place once more at different parts of Accra, namely Martey Tsuru Park, Presby Park, East Airport, and La.

In addition to the Christmas meals, the exercise will also assemble medical and health practitioners for health screening.

Philip Nai of Multimedia and friend to give free Christmas food Photo credit: @B_shot

This, according to Philip Nai and friends is to create awareness of how to uphold good health and shed more light on the benefits and impact of holistic health for needy children.

Beneficiaries targetted at the said locations are entreated to expect the kind gesture between the hours of 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on the eve of Christmas.

The team has targeted taking care of about 2,000 children, more than six times the number it targeted in the previous year.

Philip Nai is married with two adorable kids, strongly believes the season provides everyone a great opportunity to put smiles on faces, especially those with limited means.

Source: Yen.com.gh